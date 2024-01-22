Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Market to Observe Impressive Growth by 2032, Evaluates DelveInsight | Key Companies - MediciNova, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer

The non-alcoholic fatty liver disease market size is supposed to grow during the forecast period owing to the expected launch of novel emerging therapies, which shall fuel the growth of the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease market during the forecast period, i.e., 2023–2032.

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, NAFLD emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Market Report

According to DelveInsight's analysis, the market size for NAFLD across the 7MM is expected to grow with a significant CAGR by 2032.

DelveInsight's analysis reveals that in the US most cases of NAFLD are found to be in between 40-60 years old adults compared to the 16-39 age group in 2022.

Leading non-alcoholic fatty liver disease companies such as MediciNova, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Inventiva Pharma, Oasis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline, Zydus Therapeutics Inc., Akero Therapeutics, Inc, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Neuraly, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others are developing novel NAFLD drugs that can be available in the NAFLD market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel NAFLD drugs that can be available in the NAFLD market in the coming years. The promising non-alcoholic fatty liver disease therapies in the pipeline include MN-001, LY3885125, AZD7503, Lanifibranor, OA-235i, Resmetirom, BMN 255, GSK4532990, Saroglitazar Magnesium 4 mg Tablet, Efruxifermin, PF-06865571, BI 3006337, DD01, Efinopegdutide, HU6, Rencofilstat, and others.

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Overview

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a comprehensive term encompassing a range of liver conditions involving the accumulation of fat, spanning from basic steatosis to more advanced stages characterized by associated hepatitis, fibrosis, cirrhosis, and, in some instances, hepatocellular carcinoma. While many individuals may harbor liver fat without evident symptoms or complications, in certain cases, the deposited fat triggers inflammation, leading to cellular damage and impaired liver functionality. The precise cause of NAFLD remains unknown, but it is often associated with factors such as overweight or obesity, type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes, abnormal lipid levels in the blood, among others.

For most individuals, there are no discernible symptoms, but in some cases, inflammation from the fat can damage liver cells, hindering the organ's proper function. The likelihood of developing NAFLD, whether in the form of simple fatty liver or non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), increases with factors like excess weight, type 2 diabetes or pre-diabetes, and abnormal lipid levels in the blood. A definitive diagnosis of NASH can only be established through a liver biopsy, which not only confirms the condition but also provides insights into the severity of the disease. Importantly, liver biopsy is more adept at detecting fibrosis at earlier stages than elastography.

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

The NAFLD epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current NAFLD patient pool and forecasted trends for the 7MM. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted patient trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The NAFLD market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total NAFLD Prevalent Cases

NAFLD Gender-specific Prevalent Cases

NAFLD Age-specific Prevalent Cases

NAFLD Stage-specific Prevalent Cases

NAFLD Diagnosed and Treatable Cases

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Treatment Market

Currently, there are no approved treatments for NAFLD by regulatory agencies such as the FDA, EMA, or PMDA. However, researchers are exploring potential medications to address this condition. The primary approach for treating NAFLD involves lifestyle changes, including adjustments to diet and exercise. In addition to these modifications, alternative options for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) have involved the off-label use of vitamin E and anti-diabetes medications like pioglitazone and liraglutide. The NAFLD practice guidance from the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) suggests considering the off-label use of vitamin E for non-cirrhotic, non-diabetic individuals with biopsy-confirmed NASH and pioglitazone for managing diabetic patients with biopsy-confirmed NASH.

Vitamin E, recognized for its antioxidant properties, is regarded as an initial pharmacological approach in addressing NASH, particularly when dietary and lifestyle adjustments prove inadequate. Agents with antifibrotic properties can halt the advancement from liver fibrosis and NAFLD to fibrotic NASH. While the impact of pioglitazone (an anti-diabetic agent) on NASH histology in individuals with T2D has been thoroughly established, certain apprehensions linger, including issues like weight gain, fluid retention, cancer risk, and susceptibility to bone fractures.

Additionally, other focuses for treating NAFLD and NASH include G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), estrogen-related receptor alpha (ERRα), bone morphogenetic proteins (BMPs), and KLFs. Bariatric surgery, also known as weight loss surgery, is considered the most efficient method to address obesity and diabetes. This procedure works by decreasing food absorption and adjusting gut hormone secretion and metabolic issues.

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Pipeline Therapies and Key Companies

MN-001: MediciNova

LY3885125: Eli Lilly and Company

AZD7503: AstraZeneca

Lanifibranor: Inventiva Pharma

OA-235i: Oasis Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Resmetirom: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BMN 255: BioMarin Pharmaceutical

GSK4532990: GlaxoSmithKline

Saroglitazar Magnesium 4 mg Tablet: Zydus Therapeutics Inc.

Efruxifermin: Akero Therapeutics, Inc

PF-06865571: Pfizer

BI 3006337: Boehringer Ingelheim

DD01: Neuraly, Inc.

Efinopegdutide: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

HU6: Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Rencofilstat: Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease market are expected to change in the coming years. The increasing research activities and numerous ongoing clinical trials for NASH indicate a growing number of drug developments that are poised to strengthen the NAFLD market, presenting lucrative opportunities for NAFLD market growth in the 7MM due to the substantial presence of a large pool of patients suffering from NASH.

Furthermore, as many potential therapies are being investigated for the treatment of NAFLD, and it is safe to predict that the treatment space will significantly impact the NAFLD market during the forecast period. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the NAFLD market in the 7MM.

However several factors may impede the growth of the non-alcoholic fatty liver disease market. The diagnosis of NASH involves an invasive procedure, and the launch of generics will pose a threat to new emerging therapies due to their cost-effectiveness. Moreover, NAFLD treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients' overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the NAFLD market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the NAFLD market growth.

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain) and the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Key Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Companies MediciNova, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, Inventiva Pharma, Oasis Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc., BioMarin Pharmaceutical, GlaxoSmithKline, Zydus Therapeutics Inc., Akero Therapeutics, Inc, Pfizer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Neuraly, Inc., Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, Rivus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and others Key Pipeline Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Therapies MN-001, LY3885125, AZD7503, Lanifibranor, OA-235i, Resmetirom, BMN 255, GSK4532990, Saroglitazar Magnesium 4 mg Tablet, Efruxifermin, PF-06865571, BI 3006337, DD01, Efinopegdutide, HU6, Rencofilstat, and others

Scope of the Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Market Dynamics: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Drugs and Market Outlook

Key Market Forecast Assumptions of Emerging Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Drugs and Market Outlook Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Key Insights 2. Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Report Introduction 3. Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Overview at a Glance 4. Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Executive Summary 5 Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Key Events 6 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6. Disease Background and Overview 7. Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Treatment and Management 8. Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Guidelines 9. Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 10. Patient Journey 11. Key Endpoints in Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease 12. Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Marketed Drugs 13. Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Emerging Drugs 14. 7MM Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Market Analysis 15. Market Access and Reimbursement 16. KOL Views 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

