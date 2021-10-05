Noma, Led by René Redzepi, Is Named No.1 as The World's 50 Best Restaurants 2021 Are Revealed

· The 2021 list contains restaurants from 26 countries worldwide and introduces eight restaurants making their debut, along with two returning as re-entries

· Lido 84 in Gardone Riviera, Italy, is announced as the Highest New Entry, sponsored by Aspire Lifestyles, debuting on the list at No.15

· The Chairman in Hong Kong, China receives the Highest Climber Award, sponsored by Alaska Seafood, rising 31 places to No.10

· Steirereck in Vienna, Austria, wins the Gin Mare Art of Hospitality Award

· Victor Arguinzoniz of Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo, Spain, is voted by his peers as the winner of the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award

· Will Goldfarb of Room4Dessert in Bali, Indonesia, takes home The World's Best Pastry Chef Award, sponsored by Cacao Barry

· Boragó in Santiago, Chile, takes home the Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award

ANTWERP, Belgium, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The stars of the restaurant world converged this evening (5th October 2021) for The World's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 2021, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna, hosted in Antwerp, Flanders. This year's event saw restaurants from 26 countries across five continents place on the list, culminating in the announcement of a new No.1, as René Redzepi and his team took to the stage to collect the double honours for Noma in Copenhagen, Denmark, as The World's Best Restaurant 2021 and The Best Restaurant in Europe 2021.