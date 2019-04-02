Nokian Powerproof and Nokian Wetproof: Revolutionary Driving Enjoyment and Peace of Mind for Central European Summer Roads

WASHINGTON, April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- For the coming summer season Nokian Tyres, the Finnish tire manufacturer, has prepared two new innovative products: Nokian Powerproof and Nokian Wetproof. These state-of-the-art Central European summer tires have already scored leading ranks in different comparative magazine tests. Nokian Wetproof is a test winner in two German automotive magazines Auto Motor und Sport and ACE Lenkrad. The new summer tires are available for sales starting spring 2019.

The varying summer conditions and different road surfaces in Europe are challenging to drivers. Temperature variations of over 40 degrees centigrade between the cold spring days and the midsummer heat, coupled with sudden thunderstorms, call for tires that are able to adapt to different driving conditions. The new Nokian Powerproof summer tire, designed for fast driving, masters all the forms of summer with an enjoyable balance.

"The new Nokian Powerproof gives me extremely fantastic steering feedback. That is exactly the feature you want in quality tires. When the tire gives you confidence in driving, it also gives you safety," says Mika Häkkinen, a professional of speed and two-time Formula 1 World Champion, who provided his experience and insight into the testing and product development.

The extremely stable handling and logical steering of Nokian Powerproof offer peace of mind for both high-speed lane changes and sudden braking. The contact surface remains precise and exact, from rain-slick motorways to sun-scorched boulevards, and the strong structure ensures the durability. The extensive size selection of this UHP summer tire comprises 51 products from 17 to 20 inches, with speed ratings of W (270 km/h) and Y (300 km/h).

Nokian Powerproof tire was rated "EXEMPLARY" in German AutoBild Allrad's summer tire test achieving the 2nd position. The magazine praised Nokian Powerproof's high performance on all surfaces and especially the superb handling characteristics in wet conditions. In German magazine Gute Fahrt Nokian Powerproof achieved rating "Gute Fahrt Recommendation" and the 4th position. The tire convinced with its driving performance in wet weather, providing top performance and stability in wet braking and wet handling as well as preventing aquaplaning with good wet grip performance.

Nokian Powerproof has also been granted The Tire Performance Mark from the independent TÜV SÜD testing organisation, communicating versatile and comprehensive performance.

Nokian Powerproof: Download images

Mika Häkkinen tests tires: Download images

More info: www.nokiantyres.com/ce-summertires

New Nokian Wetproof makes driving safe and comfortable even on rainy days

When enjoying the sunny and beautiful summer days, it's easy to forget the dangers of rain-soaked roads. Sudden and heavy rain may cause the car to aquaplane, especially if there is a lot of water on the road and in the ruts. The new revolutionary Nokian Wetproof tire is the enemy of aquaplaning. The tire's most important features are excellent wet braking abilities and powerful aquaplaning resistance, which make driving easy and comfortable even in rainy days. Nokian Wetproof offers steady performance and added comfort for poor road conditions.

"Nokian Wetproof offers the best possible combination of wet and dry properties. We have been able to improve wet grip and aquaplaning resistance a lot, which means we can offer more safety for the consumers driving in wet conditions. The development has taken us over 4 years and we have tested dozens of different prototypes across Europe," explains Jarno Röytiö, Product Development Manager for Nokian Tyres.

To provide maximum comfort and first-class safety, the tread area of the tire is divided into two functional zones. This new technology called Dual Zone Safety offers an excellent combination of dry and wet performance. The Stability Zone is on the outside of the tire and makes maneuvering easy and confident by offering good stability and handling properties, while the Wet Safety Zone on the inside improves the wet grip and aquaplaning resistance. The Aqua Hybrid compound also offers added safety for rainy weather. This new-generation rubber compound with advanced polymer types and improved silica structure provides excellent wet grip and lower fuel costs.

The new Nokian Wetproof is offered in the speed categories T (190km/h), H (210 km/h), V (240 km/h) and W (270 km/h), and its comprehensive size range covers 46 items from 14-inch to 20-inch.

Nokian Wetproof is a test winner in Auto Motor und Sport and ACE Lenkrad

This season Nokian Wetproof was ranked first in two important summer tire tests. In the test of one of the biggest German automotive magazines Auto Motor und Sport, Nokian Wetproof outperformed premium competitors on wet surface, being the best in the test in wet braking. The tire was also praised for having reliable dry handling and being easy to control. In the summer tire test conducted by ACE in collaboration with the German Technical Inspection Association GTÜ and Austrian ARBÖ, the new Nokian Wetproof was rated "highly recommended". The tire succeeded with the shortest braking distances on wet, in the aquaplaning test and with nearly perfect lateral handling on wet. As the German car club magazine ACE points out, the name Wetproof is really matching, as the new development from Nokian Tyres sets the benchmark in wet condition.



As proof of excellence, Nokian Wetproof has been granted the TÜV Tire Performance Mark. This mark from the independent TÜV SÜD testing organisation certifies that Nokian Wetproof compares favorably with premium competitors in terms of quality and performance.

Nokian Wetproof: Download images

Mika Häkkinen tests tires: Download images

More info: www.nokiantyres.com/ce-summertires

Read more about Test success in motoring magazine tests

Contacts:

Jaroslav Nálevka, |

PR manager McCann Prague,

+420-725-865-874,

jaroslav.pr@mccann.cz

Zuzana Seidl,

PR manager Nokian Tyres CE,

+420-603-578-866,

zuzana.seidl@nokiantyres.com

Twitter I YouTube I Facebook I LinkedIn I Instagram

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/nokian-tyres/r/nokian-powerproof-and-nokian-wetproof--revolutionary-driving-enjoyment-and-peace-of-mind-for-central,c2778564

SOURCE Nokian Tyres