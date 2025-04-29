Nokia partners with atNorth to support cloud services in Finland

High-density infrastructure to be supported at atNorth's FIN02 site in Helsinki.

HELSINKI, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic colocation, high-performance computing, and artificial intelligence service provider announced its plans to support Nokia's cloud infrastructure with a multi megawatt deployment at its FIN02 site in Finland. The contract spans over 12 years and includes potential extensions totaling over 10MW.

Nokia, one of the world's leading telecommunications and networking technology companies, is headquartered in Finland and has long utilized Finnish data centers, leveraging the country's cool climate and renewable energy sources to ensure the sustainability of its workloads. In fact, the business was ranked as the most sustainable telecoms and communications company in the world earlier this year.

Nokia and atNorth have built a long-standing relationship through atNorth's use of Nokia data center switches that power its HPCaaS offering, which currently runs from its data centers in Iceland and Sweden.

Well versed in the evolving data center landscape, Nokia was looking for a data center partner that could accommodate its high-density infrastructure needs without compromising its environmental credentials. The business required capacity suitable for high-density workloads of more than 130kw per rack, available at speed and with the potential for future scalability.

Located in Espoo, Greater Helsinki, atNorth's newest data center, FIN02, runs on renewable energy and features robust power and liquid cooling capabilities. Built for scalability, its modular design supports high-performance workloads. A collaboration with Kesko Corporation enables waste heat recycling to heat a nearby store, further lowering its carbon footprint.

"atNorth was able to meet our complex technical requirements at speed without compromising on our sustainability goals," said Marika Mentula, Vice President for Network Infrastructure North Europe at Nokia. "By helping support our cloud infrastructure at atNorth's FIN02 data center, we can deliver high-performance infrastructure that supports our most demanding applications."

"As the data center industry continues to grow at record speed, it's clear that businesses are increasingly seeking the full package—sustainable, secure, infrastructure that can scale rapidly," said Eyjólfur Magnús Kristinsson, CEO of atNorth. "Our longstanding partnership with Nokia—rooted in the hardware demands of our HPCaaS offering and built on a shared commitment to sustainability—is a testament to that. It adds to a growing list of globally recognized companies that trust atNorth with their mission-critical data and rely on us to deliver best-in-class service."

The news follows atNorth's recent announcement of its heat reuse partnership with retail giant, Kesko Corporation at its FIN02 data center in Finland. The business has two other metro sites near Helsinki and a fourth 'mega' site is currently in development in Kouvola, that is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.

About atNorth

atNorth is a leading Nordic data center services company that offers cost-effective, scalable colocation and high-performance computing services trusted by industry-leading organizations. The business acquired leading High Performance Computing (HPC) provider, Gompute, in 2023 enabling a compelling full stack offering tailored to AI and other critical high performance workloads.

With sustainability at its core, atNorth's data centers run on renewable energy resources and support circular economy principles. All atNorth sites leverage innovative design, power efficiency, and intelligent operations to provide long-term infrastructure and flexible colocation deployments. The tailor-made solutions enable businesses to calculate, simulate, train and visualize data workloads in an efficient, cost-optimized way.

atNorth is headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland and operates eight data centers in strategic locations across the Nordics, with a site to open in Ballerup, Denmark in 2025, as well as its tenth under construction in Kouvola, Finland and its eleventh site in Ølgod, Denmark. The business has also secured land for a future mega site in the Sollefteå Municipality in Sweden.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn or Facebook.

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.

As a B2B technology innovation leader, we are pioneering networks that sense, think and act by leveraging our work across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. In addition, we create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs, which is celebrating 100 years of innovation.

With truly open architectures that seamlessly integrate into any ecosystem, our high-performance networks create new opportunities for monetization and scale. Service providers, enterprises and partners worldwide trust Nokia to deliver secure, reliable and sustainable networks today – and work with us to create the digital services and applications of the future.

