Nobina publishes preliminary earnings for fourth quarter of 2020/21

STOCKHOLM, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobina is today publishing its preliminary earnings for the fourth quarter of 2020/21 due to higher profit than market expectations.

Market expectations were exceeded due to the implementation of robust measures, swift adaptation of our business models and retroactive revenue from earlier quarters of 2020/21.

Year-on-year, sales for the quarter are expected to grow 9.8 percent and adjusted earnings before tax is expected to rise by SEK 85-95 million. Sales for the quarter are forecast at SEK 2,860 million, and adjusted EBT* at SEK 120-130 million.

The earnings improvement is largely the result of the higher than expected usage of testing stations provided by Samtrans to meet societal needs in the pandemic and retroactive revenue (SEK 25 million) following the completion of contract negotiations, in which the company reached agreement with PTA's on how the effects of the pandemic would be managed. In addition, these factors, together with positive effects from extra traffic in Sweden and Norway as well as positive effects from contract migration have contributed to the overall improvement in profit.

All figures presented in this press release are preliminary and unaudited. The final report for the fourth quarter of 2020/21 will be published at 8:00 a.m. CEST on April 9 2021. Nobina will not provide any additional comments until after the publication of its year-end report.

*Adjusted for income, costs and amortisations related to acquisition accounting effects

This information is such that Nobina AB (publ) is obligated to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014. The information was published, through the agency of the contact persons mentioned below, at 08:00 a.m. CEST on 17 March 2021.

