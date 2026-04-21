Nium and Coinbase Partner to Power Global Stablecoin Payments and Settlement

Nium integrates with Coinbase infrastructure to deliver seamless USDC payouts, treasury management, and card programs globally.

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nium, the global infrastructure leader for real-time cross-border payments, today announced a partnership with Coinbase to enable USDC stablecoin payments across its platform. The integration is now live and available to Nium's clients, with Coinbase serving as the stablecoin payments and liquidity infrastructure, wallet provider and regulated custodian. Nium clients can now send and receive stablecoins and convert stablecoin to fiat for payouts – giving businesses a single, unified platform to transact across both onchain and fiat rails.

Nium's integration with Coinbase solves the complexity of managing stablecoin payments, liquidity, onramps, wallet infrastructure, and regulation independently. By using Coinbase's stablecoin payment APIs, Nium is able to deliver stablecoin payout capabilities across its global network of 40+ licenses worldwide and 190+ countries. Creating a secure, compliant and reliable solution for stablecoin-powered money movement for banks, fintechs, and global enterprises. This enables businesses to move away from capital-intensive prefunding models toward more efficient, just-in-time liquidity with a frictionless way to convert USDC into local currency payouts at scale and connect stablecoin balances directly to real-world payment ecosystems all within the same platform.

Stablecoins are rapidly emerging as a foundational layer for global payments and liquidity management. As one of the most trusted institutions in crypto, Coinbase provides the stablecoin infrastructure that enables businesses to send, receive and convert USDC – and Nium is bringing that capability to its global network of banks, fintechs and enterprises. Together, two globally regulated infrastructure providers are delivering an integrated solution that is live, tested, and ready to implement today. Businesses can now access a reliable, compliant, and scalable offering that puts stablecoins to work in their financial operations from day one.

"The future of money movement is multi-rail. Fiat and onchain infrastructure will increasingly work together, not in isolation," said Prajit Nanu, CEO and Founder of Nium. "This partnership with Coinbase makes that future operational today – giving our clients a single platform to send, receive and spend stablecoins at scale ahead of a fundamental shift in how money moves."

Through this partnership, businesses can now:

Fund cross-border payouts in USDC to optimize treasury liquidity: Banks, fintechs and global businesses can access just-in-time settlement by funding in stablecoins and settling in either USDC or fiat at the point of payout which reduces the need to prefund accounts. This frees up idle capital tied up across global corridors and enables more dynamic allocation of funds.

Banks, fintechs and global businesses can access just-in-time settlement by funding in stablecoins and settling in either USDC or fiat at the point of payout which reduces the need to prefund accounts. This frees up idle capital tied up across global corridors and enables more dynamic allocation of funds. Launch USDC-backed card programs: Any business holding a stablecoin balance can now deploy it for everyday spending, enabling them and their customers to transact at hundreds of millions of merchant locations globally, wherever cards are accepted.

"Stablecoins are transforming how money moves globally, and Coinbase is committed to enabling their use at an institutional scale," said Alec Lovett, Head of Infrastructure Products at Coinbase. "By partnering with companies like Nium, we are extending stablecoin utility into real-world payment flows and helping institutions seamlessly connect digital asset liquidity with global fiat infrastructure."

This announcement follows Nium's recent launch of its stablecoin card issuance platform. It represents a significant step in Nium's commitment to building comprehensive stablecoin infrastructure across payments, liquidity, and card issuance and reflects Nium's broader focus on bridging the digital asset ecosystem and real-world financial infrastructure.

About Nium

Nium provides global infrastructure for real-time cross-border payments, founded on the mission to deliver the global money movement infrastructure of tomorrow, today. Its platform enables banks, fintechs, and enterprises to collect, convert, and disburse funds instantly across borders. Its payout network supports 100 currencies and spans 190+ countries, over 100 of which are in real-time. Funds can be disbursed to accounts, wallets, and cards, and collected locally in 40 markets.

As a principal card issuer on Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and UATP, Nium issues over 38 million card tokens every year. It holds regulatory licenses and authorizations in more than 40 countries, enabling seamless onboarding, rapid integration, and compliance - independent of geography. Nium is backed by leading investors including Visa, Riverwood Capital, Tribe Capital, and NewView Capital. The company is co-headquartered in San Francisco and Singapore. For more information, visit www.nium.com.

About Coinbase

Crypto creates economic freedom by ensuring that people can participate fairly in the economy, and Coinbase is on a mission to increase economic freedom for more than 1 billion people. We're updating the century-old financial system by providing a trusted platform that makes it easy for people and institutions to engage with crypto assets, including trading, staking, safekeeping, spending, and fast, low cost global transfers. We also provide critical infrastructure for onchain activity and support builders who share our vision that onchain is the new online. And together with the crypto community, we advocate for responsible rules to make the benefits of crypto available around the world.

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