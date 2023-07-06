Next Generation Sequencing Market to Reach $33.15 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global next generation sequencing market size is expected to reach USD 33.15 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.66% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Next-generation Sequencing (NGS) is a parallel processing technique that can establish the sequence of nucleotides in a whole genome with scalability, ultra-high capacity, and fast speed. Furthermore, in the healthcare industry, NGS is gradually being incorporated into medical laboratory research, screening, and disease diagnoses. In personalized medicine, it has been frequently utilized to accelerate the drug research process.



Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

By application, the oncology segment held the largest revenue share of 27.70% in 2022. The segment growth is prominently attributed to increasing in the prevalence of cancer and advancements in sequencing technologies.

The academic research segment is expected to grow lucratively over the forecast period due to an increase in application-based usage in these institutes and a rise in oncology research. In addition, advancements in R&D for therapeutics, oncology, and genomics research led to the growth of the market.

In Asia Pacific , the market is expected to grow considerably during the forecast period owing to extensive developments in healthcare infrastructure, the positive approach of respective countries for adoption of advanced technologies, and the presence of key players.

North America dominated the market with a share of 49.25% in 2022, due to the presence of high R&D investment, and availability of technologically advanced healthcare research framework, the development of WGS in the region is also expected to serve as a critical factor for the growth of the North America NGS market throughout the forecast period.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Growth & Trends

Different potential sequencing methods such as RNA sequencing, whole-genome sequencing, and whole-exome and targeted sequencing amongst others are prominently used by researchers to get comprehensive sample analysis. When compared to the traditional Sanger sequencing technology, NGS is less expensive and provides higher throughput for DNA sequencing. The growing automation in the pre-sequencing protocols, post-sequencing protocols, and data analysis is also projected to have a positive impact on the NGS market. The utilization of novel platforms for the development of personalized medicine by medical analysis at a genetic level is also a significant factor, which is expected to enhance demand for NGS over the forecast period.

Besides, there are other significant growth trends that are being witnessed in the sequencing industry, such as the development of personalized medicine and companion diagnostics, growing advancements in cloud computing, and data integration. Furthermore, the easy availability of genomic and proteomic data has poised this market to exhibit potentially high-value avenues and opportunities for growth over the forecast period. The market growth is also being fueled by an increase in the global prevalence of cancer and the availability of sophisticated healthcare facilities. As per GLOBOCAN 2020, there have been 1,92,92,789 new cancer cases in 2020, with the number expected to rise to 2,88,87,940 by 2040. Such a substantial rise in the number of cancer cases is estimated to leverage cancer research which will eventually accelerate the NGS market growth.

The NGS diagnostic techniques have the potential to determine a virus's genomic sequence and aid scientists in their understanding of mutations. Furthermore, throughout the COVID-19 epidemic, governments across the globe have been collaborating with the corporate sector to introduce NGS technology to the market as a viable diagnostic tool. The US Food and Drug Administration granted Illumina Inc. a case of emergency use permit for the first COVID-19 diagnostic using the next-generation sequence technique in June 2020. The Illumina COVIDSeq Test for qualitative identification of SARS-CoV-2 RNA has been approved by the FDA. As a result, the usage of next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies is projected to increase during the pandemic.

Next Generation Sequencing Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 8.40 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 33.15 billion Growth rate CAGR of 21.66% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030



Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global next generation sequencing market on the basis of technology, product, application, workflow, end-use, and region:

NGS Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

WGS

Whole Exome Sequencing

Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing

DNA-based



RNA-based

Others

NGS Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Platform

Sequencing



Data Analysis

Consumables

Sample Preparation



Target Enrichment



Others

NGS Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Oncology

Diagnostics and Screening



Oncology Screening





Sporadic Cancer







Inherited Cancer





Companion Diagnostics





Other Diagnostics



Research Studies

Clinical Investigation

Infectious Diseases



Inherited Diseases



Idiopathic Diseases



Non-Communicable/Other Diseases

Reproductive Health

NIPT



Aneuploidy





Microdeletions



PGT



Newborn Genetic Screening



Single Gene Analysis

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Consumer Genomics

NGS Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Pre-Sequencing

NGS Library Preparation Kits



Semi-automated Library Preparation



Automated Library Preparation

Sequencing

NGS Data Analysis

NGS Primary Data Analysis



NGS Secondary Data Analysis



NGS Tertiary Data Analysis

NGS End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Other Users

NGS Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada



Europe



Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



Denmark



Sweden



Norway

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia



Thailand

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& South Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Kuwait

List of Key Players of Next Generation Sequencing Market

Illumina

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd.

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

PierianDx

Genomatix GmbH

DNASTAR, Inc.

Perkin Elmer, Inc.

Eurofins GATC Biotech GmbH

BGI

