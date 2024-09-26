NEXCOM is Set to Shape the Future of Cybersecurity at GITEX, Dubai

NEXCOM's advanced cybersecurity and AI solutions help to build secure and intelligent networks across industries

TAIPEI, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading global supplier of network appliances, is excited to make its presence at GITEX 2024 in Dubai. At NEXCOM's booth H21-03, Hall 21, visitors will have the exclusive opportunity to witness some of NEXCOM's most advanced cybersecurity and AI products, with several making their global debut at the event.

NEXCOM's advanced cybersecurity and AI solutions help to build secure and intelligent networks across industries.

NEXCOM's diverse product portfolio spans from SOHO and SMBs to enterprise and telecom sectors, ensuring tailored solutions for organizations of all sizes. With cutting-edge technology and a focus on innovation, NEXCOM is set to showcase its latest cybersecurity platforms geared up for edge computing and private network.

In addition to its comprehensive cybersecurity offerings, NEXCOM will also showcase its recently developed Edge AI solutions, empowering businesses with faster and smarter operations. These solutions are designed for localized traffic processing, reducing latency, and providing real-time insights at the edge.

NEXCOM will also exhibit its appliances for factory automation and data collection. These smart devices are designed to streamline and secure IIoT environments, optimize operations, and improve productivity. Dedicated OT security product line allows seamless integration of OT and IT networks, and ensures robust protection of critical assets, both wired and wireless.

All GITEX attendees are invited to explore NEXCOM's innovative product lineup and experience firsthand how its technologies are driving the future of cybersecurity and AI. NEXCOM's booth H21-03, Hall 21 is a must-visit destination, offering a unique look into the future of secure and intelligent networks.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM integrates its diverse capabilities and operates six global businesses, including the Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit. NCS focuses on the latest network technology and helps to build reliable network infrastructure, by delivering professional design and manufacturing services for customers all over the world. NCS's network application platform is widely adopted in Cyber Security, Load Balancing, uCPE, SD-WAN, SASE, Edge Computing, Storage, NVR, and other network applications for businesses of all sizes.

