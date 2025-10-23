Achieve Faster AI Insights with NEXCOM FTA 5190 and Xeon® 6 SoC

TAIPEI, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NEXCOM, a leading supplier of network appliances, is bringing edge computing and cybersecurity to the next level with its FTA 5190. Powered by the Intel® Xeon® 6 SoC, this compact edge server is purpose-built for cybersecurity, Edge AI, high-performance content delivery. FTA 5190 enhances security, accelerates data processing across edge environments, and transforms how organizations protect and manage critical information.

NEXCOM FTA 5190 enhances security, accelerates data processing across edge environments, and transforms how organizations protect and manage critical information. Powered by the Intel® Xeon® 6 SoC, this compact edge server is purpose-built for cybersecurity, Edge AI, high-performance content delivery.

With up to 36 cores, built-in AI acceleration and Intel® QAT Gen 5, FTA 5190 enables unmatched speed for cryptography, inferencing, advanced data analytics, and data compression. Featuring eight 25GbE fiber ports, eight 1GbE copper ports, and one LAN module extension slot, this edge server is able to deliver flexible deployment options and multi-service consolidation for cybersecurity, AI, Secure Service Edge (SSE), CDN and more—all within a compact design that fits seamlessly into space-constrained racks or telecom cabinets.

A series of performance tests were carried out to validateFTA 5190's outstanding capabilities in accelerating data analytics and big data processing across diverse workloads.

Proven Performance Highlights:

Zero Packet Loss: FTA 5190 processed over 4.3 million packets at 20Gbps throughput with zero packet loss.

processed over 4.3 million packets at 20Gbps throughput with zero packet loss. Faster Data Analytics: Intel® Hyperscan acceleration significantly cuts search latency on open source analytical database.

Intel® Hyperscan acceleration significantly cuts search latency on open source analytical database. Accelerated Compression: Intel® QAT boosts data compression ratios by up to 40% and write throughput by 27%.

NEXCOM FTA 5190 is a future-proof edge server that combines accelerated performance, high-speed Ethernet, and a compact design to meet the growing demands of cybersecurity, media, and AI-driven applications.

Explore detailed performance insights and test results in the full solution brief.

The solution brief was created by Intel® Corporation. To read the full story, please download the PDF.

About NEXCOM

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan, NEXCOM is shaping the future of AI-powered networking with its software-defined solutions. Through its Network and Communication Solutions (NCS) unit, NEXCOM delivers cutting-edge platforms for Cybersecurity, OT Security, SD-WAN, SASE, Load Balancing, 5G uCPE, edge AI, and more. NCS specializes in professional design and manufacturing services, enabling reliable and scalable network infrastructures for businesses of all sizes. With a focus on innovation, NEXCOM's solutions empower customers worldwide to build resilient, high-performance networks tailored to the demands of tomorrow's connectivity challenges.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2803460/SD_WAN_Appliance_FTA5190_PR.jpg