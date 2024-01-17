Newsweek and BrandSpark International announce the 2024, 100% consumer-voted Most Trusted consumer product, retail, and services brands in the UK as voted by UK shoppers
The UK Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards survey revealed wins across 163 categories based on a national survey of 13,823 UK shoppers
LONDON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Market research and consulting firm BrandSpark International, in partnership with iconic media brand Newsweek, has released its 2nd edition with the 2024 list of the Most Trusted brands in the UK, as 100% voted on by UK Shoppers. The winning brands were determined in the BrandSpark International UK Trust Study through a consumer survey, aggregating the opinions of 13,823 recent category shoppers who provided 86,736 top-of-mind unaided responses on which brands they trust most. BrandSpark has been measuring trust for 11 years, with robust studies in the United States and Canada.
In the highly competitive British market, primary household shoppers have numerous brands from which to choose. The UK Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards aim to assist consumers in making more informed purchase decisions and brands in communicating to consumers why they should choose their products and services over others. Through extensive research on consumer shopping habits, brand trust health, and consumer market trends since 2001, BrandSpark identified trust as a foundational element in the relationship between brands and shoppers.
The awards program focuses on recognizing and promoting trust as consumers navigate the abundance of choices available. Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards said, "Our goal is to help the UK shoppers easily navigate an increasingly crowded market of goods and services, and help brands communicate their leadership to consumers."
This year the winners represent the following segments: Household & Cleaning, Pet Care, Durable Home Goods, Food & Beverage, Beauty & Personal Care, Over-the-Counter Health (OTC), Baby & Kids, Automotive, Restaurants & Retail, and Services. Robert Levy, Founder and President of BrandSpark International shared that "Knowing which brands are trusted the most is important and high levels of trust in a brand are indicative of successfully fulfilling multiple consumer needs such as quality, value, and customer support."
The Expansion to Top 3 Most Trusted Brands
This year's UK Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards revealed the top three ranked brands in most categories where sufficient votes allowed. In segments like Household & Cleaning and Food & Beverage, a clear first-place brand often emerged, accompanied by another brand that maintains a significant trust following. Philip Scrutton, Vice President of Consumer & Shopper Insights at BrandSpark International, described that "While observing shifts in the top ranked Most Trusted brand is always intriguing, it's equally insightful to recognize the second or third brands consumers trust most, showcasing their enduring relationships with consumers. There is also an opportunity for these brands to incorporate trust into their messaging."
Notable Winners from the 2024 UK Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards
1. In the highly competitive and innovative Mattress-in-a-Box category, mattress and sleep company "Emma" took the #1 spot for the second time. Emma has successfully leveraged their 2022 win to help them stand out online.
2. Yorkshire Tea broke its 2022 three-way tie for Most Trusted Tea with PG Tips and Tetley, coming out on top.
3. German personal care brand Nivea is widely trusted for face and body care, including winning in both Adult and Kid's sunscreen categories, where trust is of paramount importance.
4. Consumer packaged goods giant Procter & Gamble dominates in the UK, Canada, and the USA with the most wins from any manufacturer, 28 in the UK, 27 in Canada, and a whopping 58 in the USA. These wins spanned across Household & Cleaning, Beauty & Personal Care, Over-the-Counter Health, Home Goods, and Baby & Kids. Procter & Gamble's multinational wins speak to the Company's global strength to deliver on trust drivers.
5. Aside from Procter & Gamble brands, the following brands have secured wins in both the UK and USA BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards:
- Aldi (Supermarket for Low Prices /Affordability);
- Ancestry (DNA Testing);
- Autoglass (Windshield Repair/Replacement Service) – (Belron owns Autoglass in the UK and Safelite Autoglass in the USA);
- Barbie (Dolls);
- Ben's Original (Rice);
- Clearblue (Pregnancy Test);
- Duolingo (Online Language Learning);
- e.l.f. (Face Primer):
- Frontline (Flea & Tick Prevention);
- Garnier (Micellar Water);
- Gillette (Men's Shaving);
- Gillette Venus (Women's Shaving);
- HelloFresh (Meal Kit Delivery Service);
- Just for Men (Men's Hair Colour);
- L'Oréal (Women's Hair Colour);
- Listerine (Mouthwash);
- Maybelline (Mascara);
- Oral-B (Electric Toothbrush);
- Raid (Insect Control);
- Weber (Outdoor Barbeque Grill);
- Werther's Original (Caramel Sweets);
- Wix (Website Builder);
6. Discount supermarket chain Aldi stands out in both the UK and US as a key player in the value for money space, focusing on private label offerings delivering on quality, innovation, and fair price. Aldi won in the following categories in the UK:
- Supermarket for Low Prices / Affordability
- Supermarket for Affordable Baby Products (in a tie)
- Supermarket for Affordable Wine (in a tie)
The 2024 UK Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. In order to appear on the trust list, each brand had to earn at least 10% trust share.
|
Household & Cleaning
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
1
|
Air Freshener
|
Febreze
|
Air Wick
|
Glade
|
2
|
All-Purpose Cleaner
|
Flash
|
Dettol
|
3
|
Bathroom Cleaner
|
Flash
|
Cif
|
4
|
Broom & Dust Pan
|
Addis
|
Vileda
|
5
|
Carpet Cleaner
|
Vax
|
6
|
Carpet Stain Remover
|
Vanish
|
Dr. Beckmann
|
7
|
Dishwasher Detergent
|
Finish / Fairy (TIE)
|
8
|
Dishwasher Rinse Aid
|
Finish
|
Fairy
|
9
|
Disinfectant Spray
|
Dettol
|
Flash
|
10
|
Drain Cleaner
|
Mr Muscle
|
11
|
Dryer Sheets
|
Lenor
|
12
|
Fabric Conditioner
|
Lenor
|
Comfort
|
13
|
Food Storage Bags
|
Tesco
|
Asda
|
14
|
Glass Cleaner
|
Mr Muscle /
|
15
|
Insect Control
|
Raid
|
16
|
Insect Repellant
|
Jungle Formula
|
17
|
Kitchen Roll
|
Plenty
|
Regina Blitz /
|
18
|
Laundry Detergent
|
Persil
|
Ariel / Fairy (TIE)
|
19
|
Laundry Detergent for Sensitive
|
Fairy
|
Persil
|
20
|
Laundry Stain Remover
|
Vanish
|
21
|
Mop and Bucket
|
Vileda
|
22
|
Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes
|
Dettol
|
Flash
|
23
|
Oven Cleaner
|
Mr Muscle
|
Oven Pride
|
24
|
Paint
|
Dulux
|
25
|
Strong Hold Glue
|
Gorilla
|
26
|
Toilet Tissue
|
Andrex
|
27
|
Washing Up Liquid
|
Fairy
|
Pet Care
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
28
|
Cat Food
|
Whiskas
|
Felix
|
Purina
|
29
|
Cat Litter
|
Catsan
|
30
|
Cat Treats
|
Dreamies
|
Purina /
|
31
|
Dental Chews for Dogs
|
Pedigree
|
32
|
Dog Shampoo & Conditioner
|
Bugalugs
|
33
|
Dog Treats
|
Pedigree
|
Purina
|
34
|
Dog Vitamins and Supplements
|
YuMove
|
35
|
Dry Dog Food
|
Purina
|
Harringtons /
|
36
|
Flea & Tick Prevention
|
Frontline
|
37
|
Pet Stain & Odour Remover
|
Dr. Beckmann
|
Vanish
|
38
|
Wet Dog Food
|
Pedigree
|
Butcher's
|
Durable Home Goods
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
39
|
Air Fryer
|
Ninja
|
40
|
Air Purifier
|
Dyson
|
41
|
Cookware
|
Tefal
|
Le Creuset
|
42
|
Electric Fan
|
Dyson
|
43
|
Food Processor
|
Ninja
|
Kenwood
|
44
|
Humidifier
|
Dyson
|
45
|
Mattress
|
Silentnight
|
Dreams
|
46
|
Mattress-in-a-Box
|
Emma
|
47
|
Outdoor Barbeque Grill
|
Weber
|
48
|
Oven / Range
|
Hotpoint
|
Bosch
|
49
|
Portable Speaker
|
Bose
|
JBL
|
Sony
|
50
|
Single Serve Coffee Maker
|
Nespresso /
|
Tassimo
|
51
|
Stand Mixer
|
Kenwood
|
KitchenAid
|
52
|
Vacuum
|
Dyson / Shark
|
Henry
|
53
|
Washer / Dryer
|
Hotpoint /
|
Food & Beverage
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
54
|
Biscuit
|
McVitie's
|
55
|
Bottled Water
|
Evian
|
Highland Spring
|
56
|
Caramel Sweets
|
Werther's
|
Cadbury
|
57
|
Chocolate
|
Cadbury
|
58
|
Chocolate Flavouring Mix
|
Cadbury
|
Nesquik
|
59
|
Easter Chocolate
|
Cadbury
|
Lindt
|
60
|
Frozen Fish
|
Birds Eye
|
Young's
|
61
|
Frozen Pizza
|
Chicago Town
|
Goodfella's
|
62
|
Frozen Potato Products
|
McCain
|
63
|
Fruit Juice
|
Robinsons /
|
Innocent
|
64
|
Oat Plant-Based Beverage
|
Oatly!
|
Alpro
|
65
|
Plant-Based Meat Alternative
|
Quorn
|
Linda McCartney
|
66
|
Premium Ice Cream
|
Ben & Jerry's
|
Häagen-Dazs
|
Carte D'Or
|
67
|
Rehydration Drink
|
Lucozade
|
Prime
|
68
|
Rice
|
Ben's Original
|
Tilda
|
69
|
Tea
|
Yorkshire Tea
|
PG tips /
|
70
|
Tortilla Wraps
|
Old El Paso
|
Tesco
|
71
|
White Bread
|
Warburtons
|
Hovis
|
72
|
Yogurt
|
Müller
|
Yeo Valley
|
Beauty & Personal Care
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
73
|
Anti-Aging Skin Care Products
|
L'Oréal / Nivea /
|
74
|
Body Moisturizer
|
Nivea
|
Dove
|
75
|
Concealer
|
Maybelline /
|
76
|
Electric Toothbrush
|
Oral-B
|
77
|
Face Cleanser
|
Nivea / Simple
|
78
|
Face Moisturizer
|
Nivea
|
79
|
Face Primer
|
e.l.f.
|
80
|
Face Wipes
|
Simple
|
Nivea
|
81
|
Lip Colour
|
No7 / Rimmel
|
82
|
Mascara
|
Maybelline
|
Rimmel
|
83
|
Men's Hair Colour
|
Just For Men
|
L'Oréal
|
84
|
Men's Shaving
|
Gillette
|
85
|
Micellar Water
|
Garnier
|
Nivea / Simple
|
86
|
Mouthwash
|
Listerine
|
Colgate
|
Corsodyl
|
87
|
Natural Cosmetics
|
The Body Shop
|
88
|
Self-Tanner
|
Bondi Sands /
|
St. Tropez / St.
|
89
|
Shampoo & Conditioner
|
Head &
|
90
|
Teeth Whitening
|
Colgate
|
91
|
Water Flosser
|
Waterpik
|
Oral-B
|
92
|
Whitening Toothpaste for
|
Colgate
|
Sensodyne
|
Oral-B
|
93
|
Women's Hair Colour
|
L'Oréal
|
Garnier
|
Clairol
|
94
|
Women's Shaving
|
Gillette Venus
|
Over-the-Counter Health
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
95
|
Adult Multivitamin
|
Boots /
|
96
|
Adult Sunscreen
|
Nivea Sun
|
Boots Soltan
|
97
|
Allergy Relief
|
Piri
|
98
|
Blood Glucose Monitor
|
Accu-Chek /
|
99
|
Cold Sore Remedy
|
Zovirax
|
100
|
Common Headache Relief
|
Nurofen
|
101
|
Contact Lenses
|
Specsavers Easyvision
|
Acuvue
|
102
|
Denture Adhesive
|
Fixodent
|
Poligrip
|
103
|
Feminine Hygiene Pads
|
Always
|
Bodyform
|
104
|
Fibre Supplement
|
Fybogel /
|
105
|
Hair Regrowth Products
|
Rogaine
|
106
|
Hair Removal
|
Veet
|
Nair
|
107
|
Heartburn Relief
|
Gaviscon
|
Rennie
|
108
|
Kid's Sunscreen
|
Nivea Sun
|
Boots Soltan
|
109
|
Laxative
|
Dulcolax
|
Senokot
|
110
|
Migraine Headache Relief
|
Nurofen
|
Anadin /
|
111
|
Nasal Spray
|
Vicks Sinex
|
Sudafed
|
112
|
Oral Back Pain Relief
|
Nurofen
|
113
|
Pain Relief Patch
|
Deep Heat
|
Nurofen
|
114
|
Pregnancy Test
|
Clearblue
|
115
|
Probiotic Supplements
|
Holland &
|
116
|
Tampons
|
Tampax
|
117
|
Throat Lozenge
|
Strepsils
|
Halls
|
118
|
Upset Stomach Relief
|
Gaviscon
|
Rennie
|
Baby & Kids
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
119
|
Baby and Kids Laundry Detergent
|
Fairy
|
120
|
Baby Monitor
|
VTech
|
121
|
Baby Wash / Shampoo
|
Johnson's Baby
|
122
|
Baby Wipes
|
Pampers
|
Huggies
|
123
|
Breast Pump
|
Medela /
|
124
|
Children's Cough Medicine
|
Calpol
|
Benylin for
|
125
|
Children's Thermometer
|
Braun
|
Boots
|
Tommee
|
126
|
Dolls
|
Barbie
|
Baby Annabell
|
127
|
Nappies
|
Pampers
|
128
|
Natural Baby Care
|
Johnson's
|
Childs Farm
|
129
|
Nursing Pads
|
Lansinoh
|
Boots
|
130
|
Organic Baby Food
|
Ella's Kitchen
|
Hipp Organic /
|
131
|
Toys
|
Lego
|
Fisher-Price
|
Automotive
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
132
|
Auto Insurance Provider
|
Aviva / Direct
|
133
|
Tyre Sales & Service
|
Kwik Fit
|
134
|
Tyres
|
Michelin
|
Pirelli
|
Goodyear
|
135
|
Windshield Repair /
|
Autoglass
|
Pilkington
|
Restaurants & Retail
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
136
|
Burger Restaurant
|
McDonald's
|
Burger King
|
137
|
Conventional Supermarket
|
Tesco
|
Sainsbury's
|
Asda
|
138
|
Frozen Foods Retailer
|
Iceland
|
139
|
Online Health and Wellness Store
|
Holland &
|
Boots
|
140
|
Online Retailer for Pet Supplies
|
Pets at Home
|
Amazon
|
141
|
Pharmacy
|
Boots
|
Lloyds Pharmacy
|
142
|
Pound Store
|
Poundland
|
143
|
Small Format Supermarket
|
Co-op / Tesco
|
144
|
Supermarket for Affordable Baby
|
Aldi / Asda
|
Tesco
|
145
|
Supermarket for Affordable
|
Tesco
|
Asda
|
Sainsbury's
|
146
|
Supermarket for Affordable
|
Tesco
|
147
|
Supermarket for Affordable Wine
|
Aldi / Tesco
|
Asda / Lidl (TIE)
|
148
|
Supermarket for Low Prices /
|
Aldi
|
Lidl
|
Asda / Tesco
|
149
|
Supermarket for Natural &
|
Tesco
|
Sainsbury's /
|
150
|
Supermarket for Pickup and
|
Tesco
|
Asda
|
Sainsbury's
|
Services
|
#
|
CATEGORY
|
RANK #1
|
RANK #2
|
RANK #3
|
151
|
Bank for Personal Banking
|
Barclays /
|
Halifax /
|
152
|
Cellular Service Provider
|
EE
|
O2 / Vodafone
|
153
|
DNA Testing
|
Ancestry
|
23andMe
|
154
|
High Speed Internet Provider
|
BT / Sky /
|
155
|
Home Insurance Provider
|
Aviva
|
156
|
Home Phone Service Provider
|
BT
|
Sky / Virgin Plus
|
157
|
Home Security Provider
|
Ring
|
ADT
|
158
|
Life Insurance Provider
|
Aviva
|
Legal and General
|
159
|
Meal Kit Delivery Service
|
HelloFresh
|
Gousto
|
160
|
Online Language Learning
|
Duolingo
|
161
|
Online Sports Book
|
Bet365
|
162
|
Website Builder
|
Wix
|
Google Sites /
|
163
|
Weight Loss Program
|
Slimming
How winners are determined
13,823 qualified UK shoppers determined the 2024 UK Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners in 163 individual categories, through 86,736 top-of-mind unaided responses for the brand they trust most in product categories and retailers they shop, and services they use. The brand voted most trusted is listed as Rank #1 and any brand Ranked 1-3 is considered a "Top 3 Trust Leader". Ties are declared when the margin of trust share is less than 3% from another brand. Brands must exceed a minimum threshold of 10% of unaided citations to be included in the list. The UK list represents the second year of UK results. The Program is in its 11th year in the United States and Canada.
Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches.
* Permission and authorization from Best New Product Awards Inc. are required to reference the Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards win or use the claim or logo in any communication.
