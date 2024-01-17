Newsweek and BrandSpark International announce the 2024, 100% consumer-voted Most Trusted consumer product, retail, and services brands in the UK as voted by UK shoppers

The UK Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards survey revealed wins across 163 categories based on a national survey of 13,823 UK shoppers

LONDON, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Market research and consulting firm BrandSpark International, in partnership with iconic media brand Newsweek, has released its 2nd edition with the 2024 list of the Most Trusted brands in the UK, as 100% voted on by UK Shoppers. The winning brands were determined in the BrandSpark International UK Trust Study through a consumer survey, aggregating the opinions of 13,823 recent category shoppers who provided 86,736 top-of-mind unaided responses on which brands they trust most. BrandSpark has been measuring trust for 11 years, with robust studies in the United States and Canada.

In the highly competitive British market, primary household shoppers have numerous brands from which to choose. The UK Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards aim to assist consumers in making more informed purchase decisions and brands in communicating to consumers why they should choose their products and services over others. Through extensive research on consumer shopping habits, brand trust health, and consumer market trends since 2001, BrandSpark identified trust as a foundational element in the relationship between brands and shoppers.

The awards program focuses on recognizing and promoting trust as consumers navigate the abundance of choices available. Adam Bellisario, Associate Vice-President of the BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards said, "Our goal is to help the UK shoppers easily navigate an increasingly crowded market of goods and services, and help brands communicate their leadership to consumers."

This year the winners represent the following segments: Household & Cleaning, Pet Care, Durable Home Goods, Food & Beverage, Beauty & Personal Care, Over-the-Counter Health (OTC), Baby & Kids, Automotive, Restaurants & Retail, and Services. Robert Levy, Founder and President of BrandSpark International shared that "Knowing which brands are trusted the most is important and high levels of trust in a brand are indicative of successfully fulfilling multiple consumer needs such as quality, value, and customer support."

The Expansion to Top 3 Most Trusted Brands

This year's UK Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards revealed the top three ranked brands in most categories where sufficient votes allowed. In segments like Household & Cleaning and Food & Beverage, a clear first-place brand often emerged, accompanied by another brand that maintains a significant trust following. Philip Scrutton, Vice President of Consumer & Shopper Insights at BrandSpark International, described that "While observing shifts in the top ranked Most Trusted brand is always intriguing, it's equally insightful to recognize the second or third brands consumers trust most, showcasing their enduring relationships with consumers. There is also an opportunity for these brands to incorporate trust into their messaging."

Notable Winners from the 2024 UK Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards

1. In the highly competitive and innovative Mattress-in-a-Box category, mattress and sleep company "Emma" took the #1 spot for the second time. Emma has successfully leveraged their 2022 win to help them stand out online.

2. Yorkshire Tea broke its 2022 three-way tie for Most Trusted Tea with PG Tips and Tetley, coming out on top.

3. German personal care brand Nivea is widely trusted for face and body care, including winning in both Adult and Kid's sunscreen categories, where trust is of paramount importance.

4. Consumer packaged goods giant Procter & Gamble dominates in the UK, Canada, and the USA with the most wins from any manufacturer, 28 in the UK, 27 in Canada, and a whopping 58 in the USA. These wins spanned across Household & Cleaning, Beauty & Personal Care, Over-the-Counter Health, Home Goods, and Baby & Kids. Procter & Gamble's multinational wins speak to the Company's global strength to deliver on trust drivers.

5. Aside from Procter & Gamble brands, the following brands have secured wins in both the UK and USA BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards:

Aldi (Supermarket for Low Prices /Affordability);

Ancestry (DNA Testing);

Autoglass (Windshield Repair/Replacement Service) – (Belron owns Autoglass in the UK and Safelite Autoglass in the USA );

); Barbie (Dolls);

Ben's Original (Rice);

Clearblue (Pregnancy Test);

Duolingo (Online Language Learning);

e.l.f. (Face Primer):

Frontline (Flea & Tick Prevention);

Garnier (Micellar Water);

Gillette (Men's Shaving);

Gillette Venus (Women's Shaving);

HelloFresh (Meal Kit Delivery Service);

Just for Men (Men's Hair Colour);

L'Oréal (Women's Hair Colour);

Listerine (Mouthwash);

Maybelline (Mascara);

Oral-B (Electric Toothbrush);

Raid (Insect Control);

Weber (Outdoor Barbeque Grill);

Werther's Original (Caramel Sweets);

Wix (Website Builder);

6. Discount supermarket chain Aldi stands out in both the UK and US as a key player in the value for money space, focusing on private label offerings delivering on quality, innovation, and fair price. Aldi won in the following categories in the UK:

Supermarket for Low Prices / Affordability

Supermarket for Affordable Baby Products (in a tie)

Supermarket for Affordable Wine (in a tie)

The 2024 UK Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners are listed below. In order to appear on the trust list, each brand had to earn at least 10% trust share.

Household & Cleaning # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 1 Air Freshener Febreze Air Wick Glade 2 All-Purpose Cleaner Flash Dettol

3 Bathroom Cleaner Flash Cif

4 Broom & Dust Pan Addis Vileda

5 Carpet Cleaner Vax



6 Carpet Stain Remover Vanish Dr. Beckmann

7 Dishwasher Detergent Finish / Fairy (TIE)



8 Dishwasher Rinse Aid Finish Fairy

9 Disinfectant Spray Dettol Flash

10 Drain Cleaner Mr Muscle



11 Dryer Sheets Lenor



12 Fabric Conditioner Lenor Comfort

13 Food Storage Bags Tesco Asda

14 Glass Cleaner Mr Muscle /

Windolene (TIE)



15 Insect Control Raid



16 Insect Repellant Jungle Formula



17 Kitchen Roll Plenty Regina Blitz /

Tesco (TIE)

18 Laundry Detergent Persil Ariel / Fairy (TIE)

19 Laundry Detergent for Sensitive

Skin Fairy Persil

20 Laundry Stain Remover Vanish



21 Mop and Bucket Vileda



22 Multi-Purpose Disinfecting Wipes Dettol Flash

23 Oven Cleaner Mr Muscle Oven Pride

24 Paint Dulux



25 Strong Hold Glue Gorilla



26 Toilet Tissue Andrex



27 Washing Up Liquid Fairy





Pet Care # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 28 Cat Food Whiskas Felix Purina 29 Cat Litter Catsan



30 Cat Treats Dreamies Purina /

Whiskas (TIE)

31 Dental Chews for Dogs Pedigree

Dentastix



32 Dog Shampoo & Conditioner Bugalugs



33 Dog Treats Pedigree Purina

34 Dog Vitamins and Supplements YuMove



35 Dry Dog Food Purina Harringtons /

Pedigree (TIE)

36 Flea & Tick Prevention Frontline



37 Pet Stain & Odour Remover Dr. Beckmann Vanish

38 Wet Dog Food Pedigree Butcher's



Durable Home Goods # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 39 Air Fryer Ninja



40 Air Purifier Dyson



41 Cookware Tefal Le Creuset

42 Electric Fan Dyson



43 Food Processor Ninja Kenwood

44 Humidifier Dyson



45 Mattress Silentnight Dreams

46 Mattress-in-a-Box Emma



47 Outdoor Barbeque Grill Weber



48 Oven / Range Hotpoint Bosch

49 Portable Speaker Bose JBL Sony 50 Single Serve Coffee Maker Nespresso /

Nescafé Dolce

Gusto (TIE)

Tassimo 51 Stand Mixer Kenwood KitchenAid

52 Vacuum Dyson / Shark

(TIE)

Henry 53 Washer / Dryer Hotpoint /

Bosch /

Samsung (TIE)





Food & Beverage # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 54 Biscuit McVitie's



55 Bottled Water Evian Highland Spring

56 Caramel Sweets Werther's

Original Cadbury

57 Chocolate Cadbury



58 Chocolate Flavouring Mix Cadbury Nesquik

59 Easter Chocolate Cadbury Lindt

60 Frozen Fish Birds Eye Young's

61 Frozen Pizza Chicago Town Goodfella's

62 Frozen Potato Products McCain



63 Fruit Juice Robinsons /

Tropicana (TIE)

Innocent 64 Oat Plant-Based Beverage Oatly! Alpro

65 Plant-Based Meat Alternative Quorn Linda McCartney

Foods

66 Premium Ice Cream Ben & Jerry's Häagen-Dazs Carte D'Or 67 Rehydration Drink Lucozade

Sport Prime

68 Rice Ben's Original Tilda

69 Tea Yorkshire Tea PG tips /

Tetley (TIE)

70 Tortilla Wraps Old El Paso Tesco

71 White Bread Warburtons Hovis

72 Yogurt Müller Yeo Valley



Beauty & Personal Care # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 73 Anti-Aging Skin Care Products L'Oréal / Nivea /

Olay (TIE)



74 Body Moisturizer Nivea Dove

75 Concealer Maybelline /

No7 / Rimmel

(TIE)



76 Electric Toothbrush Oral-B



77 Face Cleanser Nivea / Simple

(TIE)



78 Face Moisturizer Nivea



79 Face Primer e.l.f.



80 Face Wipes Simple Nivea

81 Lip Colour No7 / Rimmel

(TIE)



82 Mascara Maybelline Rimmel

83 Men's Hair Colour Just For Men L'Oréal

84 Men's Shaving Gillette



85 Micellar Water Garnier Nivea / Simple

(TIE)

86 Mouthwash Listerine Colgate Corsodyl 87 Natural Cosmetics The Body Shop



88 Self-Tanner Bondi Sands /

Dove (TIE)

St. Tropez / St.

Moriz (TIE) 89 Shampoo & Conditioner Head &

Shoulders



90 Teeth Whitening Colgate



91 Water Flosser Waterpik Oral-B

92 Whitening Toothpaste for

Sensitive Teeth Colgate Sensodyne Oral-B 93 Women's Hair Colour L'Oréal Garnier Clairol 94 Women's Shaving Gillette Venus





Over-the-Counter Health # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 95 Adult Multivitamin Boots /

Centrum (TIE)



96 Adult Sunscreen Nivea Sun Boots Soltan

97 Allergy Relief Piri



98 Blood Glucose Monitor Accu-Chek /

Freestyle (TIE)



99 Cold Sore Remedy Zovirax



100 Common Headache Relief Nurofen



101 Contact Lenses Specsavers Easyvision Acuvue

102 Denture Adhesive Fixodent Poligrip

103 Feminine Hygiene Pads Always Bodyform

104 Fibre Supplement Fybogel /

Holland &

Barrett (TIE)



105 Hair Regrowth Products Rogaine



106 Hair Removal Veet Nair

107 Heartburn Relief Gaviscon Rennie

108 Kid's Sunscreen Nivea Sun Boots Soltan

109 Laxative Dulcolax Senokot

110 Migraine Headache Relief Nurofen Anadin /

Migraleve (TIE)

111 Nasal Spray Vicks Sinex Sudafed

112 Oral Back Pain Relief Nurofen



113 Pain Relief Patch Deep Heat Nurofen

114 Pregnancy Test Clearblue



115 Probiotic Supplements Holland &

Barrett



116 Tampons Tampax



117 Throat Lozenge Strepsils Halls

118 Upset Stomach Relief Gaviscon Rennie



Baby & Kids # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 119 Baby and Kids Laundry Detergent Fairy



120 Baby Monitor VTech



121 Baby Wash / Shampoo Johnson's Baby



122 Baby Wipes Pampers Huggies

123 Breast Pump Medela /

Tommee

Tippee (TIE)



124 Children's Cough Medicine Calpol Benylin for

Children

125 Children's Thermometer Braun Boots Tommee

Tippee 126 Dolls Barbie Baby Annabell

127 Nappies Pampers



128 Natural Baby Care Johnson's

Baby Childs Farm

129 Nursing Pads Lansinoh Boots

130 Organic Baby Food Ella's Kitchen Hipp Organic /

Organix (TIE)

131 Toys Lego Fisher-Price



Automotive # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 132 Auto Insurance Provider Aviva / Direct

Line (TIE)



133 Tyre Sales & Service Kwik Fit



134 Tyres Michelin Pirelli Goodyear 135 Windshield Repair /

Replacement Service Autoglass Pilkington



Restaurants & Retail # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 136 Burger Restaurant McDonald's Burger King

137 Conventional Supermarket Tesco Sainsbury's Asda 138 Frozen Foods Retailer Iceland



139 Online Health and Wellness Store Holland &

Barrett Boots

140 Online Retailer for Pet Supplies Pets at Home Amazon

141 Pharmacy Boots Lloyds Pharmacy

142 Pound Store Poundland



143 Small Format Supermarket Co-op / Tesco

(TIE)



144 Supermarket for Affordable Baby

Products Aldi / Asda

(TIE)

Tesco 145 Supermarket for Affordable

Gluten Free Products Tesco Asda Sainsbury's 146 Supermarket for Affordable

Natural & Organic Products Tesco



147 Supermarket for Affordable Wine Aldi / Tesco

(TIE)

Asda / Lidl (TIE) 148 Supermarket for Low Prices /

Affordability Aldi Lidl Asda / Tesco

(TIE) 149 Supermarket for Natural &

Organic Food Tesco Sainsbury's /

Waitrose (TIE)

150 Supermarket for Pickup and

Delivery Tesco Asda Sainsbury's

Services # CATEGORY RANK #1 RANK #2 RANK #3 151 Bank for Personal Banking Barclays /

Lloyds Bank

(TIE)

Halifax /

Nationwide (TIE) 152 Cellular Service Provider EE O2 / Vodafone

(TIE)

153 DNA Testing Ancestry 23andMe

154 High Speed Internet Provider BT / Sky /

Virgin Plus

(TIE)



155 Home Insurance Provider Aviva



156 Home Phone Service Provider BT Sky / Virgin Plus

(TIE)

157 Home Security Provider Ring ADT

158 Life Insurance Provider Aviva Legal and General

159 Meal Kit Delivery Service HelloFresh Gousto

160 Online Language Learning Duolingo



161 Online Sports Book Bet365



162 Website Builder Wix Google Sites /

WordPress (TIE)

163 Weight Loss Program Slimming

World / WW

(Weight Watchers)

(TIE)





How winners are determined

13,823 qualified UK shoppers determined the 2024 UK Newsweek/BrandSpark Most Trusted Awards winners in 163 individual categories, through 86,736 top-of-mind unaided responses for the brand they trust most in product categories and retailers they shop, and services they use. The brand voted most trusted is listed as Rank #1 and any brand Ranked 1-3 is considered a "Top 3 Trust Leader". Ties are declared when the margin of trust share is less than 3% from another brand. Brands must exceed a minimum threshold of 10% of unaided citations to be included in the list. The UK list represents the second year of UK results. The Program is in its 11th year in the United States and Canada.

About BrandSpark International

Founded in 2001, BrandSpark International is a research and consulting firm that provides brands with the insights they need to understand the omnichannel shopper, refine their strategic brand positioning, build consumer trust and improve the success of their new product launches.

