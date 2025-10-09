Newmark Professionals Recognized as Certified Site Selection Consultants; Gregg Wassmansdorf Instrumental in Establishing the Credential

NEW YORK, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark announces that several Global Strategy professionals have been recognized by the Site Selectors Guild with the newly launched Certified Site Selection Consultant™ (CSSC) credential, the first and only international designation for excellence in corporate location advisory. Newmark's Gregg Wassmansdorf, Senior Managing Director of Global Strategy, was instrumental in developing and trademarking this new credential, underscoring his leadership and lasting contributions to the profession.

"The Site Selectors Guild sets the standard for ethics, proficiency and expertise," said Luis Alvarado, Chief Operating Officer. "Newmark's active engagement with the Guild reflects our commitment to these values and reinforces our position as the platform for top talent in the industry."

Liz Hart, President of Leasing, North America, Newmark, added: "Earning the CSSC credential reinforces Newmark's position as a trusted advisor in the real estate industry—demonstrating our commitment to excellence and confidence clients place in us to navigate complex, high-stakes location and real estate decisions with proven expertise."

This prestigious international credential was awarded to 64 highly qualified location advisors who have amassed deep experience guiding corporate location decision-making, while making valuable contributions to the profession and practice of site selection. The awardees have undergone a rigorous vetting process to ensure that every consultant has attained the highest levels of proficiency, ethics and expertise in the site selection and corporate location advisory profession.

"This designation sets a new standard for excellence in our profession and provides companies and communities with confidence that they are working with the most qualified advisors," said Wassmansdorf. "I'm proud to see so many of my Newmark colleagues recognized among the first to hold this credential, reflecting the depth and caliber of our team's expertise in guiding complex corporate location decisions worldwide."

With the most Site Selectors Guild members globally, Newmark's Global Strategy team brings recognized expertise in location strategy. Housed within Occupier Solutions, the practice provides data driven site selection, footprint optimization, and incentives advisory to support complex decisions. Credential recipients include:

