Newmark Hires Matthew Featherstone as Head of Debt & Structured Finance for the UK and Europe

Featherstone brings over 19 years of finance experience, enhancing the firm's UK and European capital markets expertise and furthering Newmark's talent expansion and unification strategy

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK) ("Newmark"), a leading commercial real estate advisor and service provider to large institutional investors, global corporations, and other owners and occupiers, has hired Matthew Featherstone as Head of Debt & Structured Finance for Newmark in the United Kingdom (UK) and Europe. Featherstone will work collaboratively with Newmark's UK & EMEA Capital Markets teams, including Newmark's Head of London Office Markets Tony Gibbon, Newmark's President for the UK Michael Lehrman, and John Rodgers, Head of the UK Capital Markets and Corporate Finance teams for Gerald Eve, a Newmark company. In addition, Featherstone will work closely with Charlie Foster who was recently hired by Newmark affiliate Cantor Fitzgerald Europe to head up the Real Estate Investment Banking group, bolstering Newmark's debt and equity capital markets services in the UK and Europe.

Image Courtesy of Newmark: Matthew Featherstone

Based in London at Newmark's 84 Grosvenor Street office, Featherstone joins Newmark from CBRE, where he served as Executive Director, Debt & Structured Finance, Capital Advisors. With nearly 20 years of finance experience spanning various real estate subsectors, including heading HSBC's Global Banking UK Real Estate division, Featherstone has executed over $75 billion of financing and loan origination transactions. Featherstone possesses a strong client base and a successful track record in origination, with expertise in advisory, capital markets, balance sheet funding and risk management solutions, and has executed financing transactions ranging from £50 million to £1 billion+. Featherstone graduated from the University of Durham with a Bachelor of Arts with Honors in business and finance and is a CFA Charterholder. His extensive knowledge and expertise in debt origination for private and public clients will play a significant role in advancing Newmark's end-to-end capital markets services across the UK and Europe.

"Matthew's and Charlie's vast experience across the UK and European markets is integral to further enhancing our global capital markets strategy, fostering cross-collaboration and enriching our service offerings," stated Lehrman. "Their expertise and complementary skill sets create a unique dynamic to drive greater connectivity, deal flow and client value."

With 25 years of experience, Foster has a comprehensive background in real estate and corporate finance, with expertise extending across an array of sectors and leadership roles in international investment banking, capital markets, M&A and ECM and is well-versed in establishing, leading and managing a multi-disciplinary team that achieves significant transaction value market share. Prior to joining Cantor Fitzgerald Europe, Foster served as the Managing Director and Head of Real Estate, Europe at RBC Capital Markets, where he originated and executed M&A, ECM, private capital and DCM transactions directly, alongside product specialists and regional teams (Europe, US, Canada and Australia). In 2022, he ranked fourth in transaction value market share league table. Foster holds a Bachelor of Science degree with Honors and is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.

Building out a platform of world-class professionals, Newmark's unique position in capital markets continues to earn the firm significant assignments over the past year, including representing the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as the exclusive financial advisor in the largest loan sale in U.S. history, selling Signature Bank's $60 billion loan portfolio1. Additionally, Newmark served as the Co-Lead Financial Advisor to Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. on its sale of Simply Self Storage to Public Storage for $2.2 billion and raised $500 million from an institutional investor on behalf of Envision Cold to capitalize a new cold storage operating and development company and acquire cold storage operations and assets to build its network of facilities across North America. As loan advisory and other real estate investment banking services gain importance, Newmark is well-positioned to serve clients at the highest caliber.

¹ The book value of the overall loan portfolio was approximately $60 billion when Newmark was retained as an advisor by the FDIC and approximately $53 billion when the Company began marketing the loans. For more information, please see various announcements, press releases, and other information on the FDIC website, including "FDIC Announces Upcoming Sale of the Loan Portfolio from the Former Signature Bank, New York, New York", "SIGF-23 Sale Announcement $18.5 Billion All Cash Loan Sale", "SIGCRE-23 Sale Announcement $33.22 Billion Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio", "FDIC Signature Bank Receivership Sells 20 Percent Equity Interest in Entity Holding $9 Billion Rent-Stabilized / Rent-Controlled Multifamily Loans", "FDIC Signature Bridge Bank Receivership Sells Five Percent Equity Interest in Entities Holding $5.8 Billion of Rent-Stabilized / Rent-Controlled Multifamily Loans", and "FDIC Signature Bridge Bank Receivership Sells 20 Percent Equity Interest in Entity Holding $16.8 Billion of Commercial Real Estate Loans".

