Newmark Group to Participate In KBW's CRE Day on September 29, 2021

NEW YORK, Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) ("Newmark" or "the Company"), a leading full-service commercial real estate services business, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Barry M. Gosin, is scheduled to participate in Keefe, Bruyette, and Woods' Panel during their CRE day on September 29, 2021.

The audio webcast will be available at Newmark's Investor website:

Ir.nmrk.com

Additionally, the audio webcast will be available at KBW's website:

https://wsw.com/webcast/kbw85/register.aspx?conf=kbw85&page=panel3&url=https://wsw.com/webcast/kbw85/panel3/1871571

Statements made during the webcast may include forward-looking statements about the Company. The webcast may also include information about Newmark's financial results, operations, and outlook.

An archive of the audio webcast will be available for 90 days, beginning approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the presentation.

About Newmark

Newmark Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NMRK), together with its subsidiaries ("Newmark"), is a world leader in commercial real estate, seamlessly powering every phase of the property life cycle. Our comprehensive suite of services and products is uniquely tailored to each client, from owners to occupiers, investors to founders, growing startups to leading companies. Newmark generated revenues in excess of $2.2 billion, over the trailing twelve months ending June 30, 2021. To learn more, visit nmrk.com or follow @newmark.

Discussion of Forward-Looking Statements about Newmark

Statements in this document regarding Newmark that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These include statements about the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business, results, financial position, liquidity and outlook, which may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that the actual impact may differ, possibly materially, from what is currently expected. Except as required by law, Newmark undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see Newmark's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information set forth in these filings and any updates to such risk factors and Special Note on Forward-Looking Information contained in subsequent reports on Form 10-K, Form 10-Q or Form 8-K.

