New US Consensus Report supports Nevisense

Consensus reached by top US clinicians assessing technologies for melanoma detection and management

The report concludes that the Nevisense AI-driven technology can significantly enhance early melanoma detection

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), pioneering prevention and prediction in dermatology announces that key US clinicians and scientists reached consensus on Nevisense and how it can significantly enhance the diagnostic assessment and clinical decision-making for early melanoma at point of care. Nevisense is an AI-driven, non-invasive technology, and the only FDA-approved device for early skin cancer detection.

The consensus report evaluated several technologies for melanoma diagnosis and supports the use of Nevisense for its ability to significantly enhance clinician's diagnostic assessment of atypical moles by non-invasively providing them with critical information at point of care. The report was published in the Journal of Drugs in Dermatology (JDD) – a peer-reviewed, dermatology journal. The report co-authors included top US clinicians such as Seemal R. Desai, MD, Keyvan Nouri, MD, Aaron S. Farberg, MD, Gary Goldenberg, MD, Mark Lebwohl, MD, and Darrell Rigel, MD, MS, Brian Berman, MD, PhD, Brad Glick, DO, MPH, Mark Nestor, MD, PhD, MBA, and Theodore Rosen, MD.

"I am so excited that this renowned panel of leading dermatologists has endorsed Nevisense as an important tool for early detection of melanoma. This is a significant step forward for SciBase in our US commercialization process," says Pia Renaudin, CEO of SciBase.

"Melanoma is one of the top 5 most common cancers in the US and is the main cause of skin cancer deaths in the United States. Early detection is critical to survival and one of the few ways to improve clinical outcomes for patients. With melanoma, timing and the earliest detection possible can make a significant positive impact on survival rates and outcomes. For these reasons, we as clinicians can provide our patients with AI-powered Nevisense, which is an advanced technology that enhances early detection while easily integrating at the point-of-care," said Dr. Darrell Rigel, board-certified dermatologist, Clinical Professor of Dermatology Ronald O. Perelman Department of Dermatology, NYU Grossman School of Medicine, Adjunct Professor, UT Southwestern Medical School, Consultant Dermatologist, Cooper Clinic. Dr. Rigel served as President of the American Academy of Dermatology, the American Academy of Dermatology Association, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery and the American Dermatological Association, as a Director of the American Board of Dermatology, and is the current Chair of SkinPAC (the American Academy of Dermatology Association's political action committee).

"Nevisense is a powerful combination of human intelligence and artificial intelligence working together to improve clinical outcomes. At Goldenberg Dermatology, we strive to provide our patients with the highest standard of care with the most advanced technology. Nevisense helps clinicians identify more atypical pigmented skin lesions, which in turn helps increase detection rates. The clinically proven and validated science, and ease of practical integration were all key to reaching consensus," said Dr. Gary Goldenberg, board certified dermatologist and dermatopathologist, CEO and founder of Goldenberg Dermatology PC, and Assistant Clinical Professor of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City.

The article can be found here : https://jddonline.com/articles/advances-in-technology-melanoma-diagnosis-prognosis-an-expert-consensus-panel-S1545961624P8365X/

