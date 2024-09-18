New survey finds UAE emerging as a global tech hub for Asian talent

Eight out of 10 Asian tech professionals recognise UAE's growing reputation as a tech hub;

45% of tech workers would relocate to the UAE, outperforming Germany and Hong Kong as a popular relocation destination for tech talent;

93% of respondents think it is important to have a government that is supportive of the tech industry

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent survey conducted by Capital.com, a global trading platform and the Middle East's fastest-growing technology company*, has revealed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is rapidly gaining recognition as a competitive tech hub. The survey polled 1,000 respondents across Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam and India, and found that 81% of Asian tech professionals view the UAE as a growing tech hub. A further 76% of respondents say the UAE provides a conducive environment for the tech industry.

The UAE's growing reputation as a burgeoning tech hub is fuelling interest among tech workers across the region, with nearly half (45%) of respondents expressing a willingness to relocate to the UAE for work, out-ranking countries like Germany (38%) and Hong Kong (20%) as popular relocation destinations.

This places the UAE in close competition with other prominent destinations such as Singapore (46%), the UK (57%), and the US (52%) as preferred locations for relocation among tech professionals.

Commenting on the findings, Tarik Chebib, CEO, Capital.com, Middle East, said:

"With 8 in 10 respondents from our recent survey recognising the UAE as a competitive tech hub, it's clear that the region is gaining momentum as a favourable destination for tech talent. Asia's tech professionals have traditionally gravitated to cities in the UK, the US and Singapore to further their careers, so it's encouraging to see the UAE stand shoulder-to-shoulder with this cohort and get the recognition it deserves as an attractive location to live and work."

Government support is the key factor contributing to UAE's growing reputation as a tech hub and relocation destination of choice. Of those surveyed, 93% think it is important to have a government that is supportive of the tech industry, highlighting the UAE's concentrated push to develop the country as a hotspot for international tech talent.

The majority of those surveyed (74%) cite the UAE's banking, visa, special healthcare/health insurance packages, and real estate services for qualified tech professionals, as factors. More broadly, respondents also say that a high quality of life (60%), attractive remuneration (54%) and the UAE's strategic location (52%) also feed into their decision to relocate.

"As a leading partner of the UAE's NextGenFDI initiative, we have seen first-hand the government's commitment to support and grow the tech sector. The UAE's business-friendly environment, forward-thinking policies, investment in innovation, and position as a gateway to the Middle East, Africa and Asia, makes it an ideal location for companies and talent alike. Capital.com is proud to contribute to the sector's growth and innovation in the UAE." said Chebib.

While all respondents indicated a 'willingness' to relocate for work, 47% indicated that they are 'actively' looking to relocate, highlighting the huge potential for the UAE to attract and retain tech talent.

"As a company operating in the UAE that is licensed by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), we need to draw on an exceptional pool of talent to meet our exacting business and regulatory needs. This means searching for the best talent, from anywhere in the world. Given the UAE's pro-talent stance and growing appeal as a tech destination for professionals, we have had no problem recruiting talent from as far afield as the UK, Europe and Australia. Employees are eager to relocate to a country that not only supports their personal needs but also provides fertile ground for further development within the tech sector," added Chebib.

Capital.com opened its UAE subsidiary and regional headquarters in March 2024. Based in Dubai, Capital Com MENA Securities Trading LLC (Capital Com MENA), is licensed and regulated by the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). Capital.com is also a leading member of the UAE's #NextGenFDI initiative, a government-led initiative enabling cutting-edge companies from around the world to establish and expand their operations in the UAE. In 2022, Capital.com was a sponsor of the UAE's NextGen Talent initiative, which was aimed at developing the capabilities of local youth and preparing future leaders in the technology sector.

Survey methodology:

The survey was carried out between 11 and 28 July 2024 and fielded responses from 1,000 respondents who currently work in a variety of tech-related roles in Singapore, Hong Kong, Vietnam or India, and had declared they were open to relocating to another country for work. The sample split was 250 respondents from Hong Kong, 250 respondents from Singapore, 250 respondents from Vietnam, and 250 respondents from India.

About Capital.com:

Capital.com enables clients to trade derivatives on more than 3,000 of the world's most popular indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares, and currency pairs. In addition to its web and mobile-based platforms, Capital.com also provides clients with access to free education and trading tools to help them hone their trading knowledge.

As a global fintech company with offices in London, Dubai, Limassol, Melbourne, Warsaw, and Vilnius, Capital.com is guided by a sustainability-led startup framework, prioritising smart partnerships with the public and private sector to help drive progress and sustainable growth.

Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under licence number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393. Capital Com Online Investments Ltd is a Company registered in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and authorised to carry out Securities Business by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas with licence number SIA-F245. Capital Com Mena Securities Trading LLC is authorised and regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), under license number 20200000176.

To find out more, please visit: www.capital.com

This press release is for media use only. It's not intended for individual investors, and doesn't include personal advice or recommendations.

