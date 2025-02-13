Capital.com expands collaboration with LSEG to deliver news, data and analytics essential to informing clients' trading decisions

Integration of LSEG's Data & Analytics AI-powered sentiment analysis and news feeds will help traders react quickly and with authority

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital.com, the high-growth global trading platform and fintech group whose trading volumes surpassed USD$1.7trn in 2024, today announced an expansion of its collaboration with LSEG.

Capital.com, which serves more than 750,000 traders globally and handles $147 billion of trading volume every month, will integrate LSEG's real-time news, data and market psychology sentiment feeds to help clients make timely and informed trading decisions. The agreement follows previous success in leveraging LSEG's solutions to offer clients the tools and support they need to make quick and confident trading decisions.

Under the deal, a broad spectrum of analysis and news products – including global news wire Reuters – will be made available to Capital.com clients who trade derivatives on more than 3,000 markets across multiple asset classes including shares, commodities, indices, FX, and cryptocurrencies* (not available to clients in the UK*). LSEG Data & Analytics is one of the world's largest providers of data and market-moving financial news, serving over 40,000 institutions in over 150 countries.

Commenting on the collaboration, Christoforos Soutzis, Chief Executive Officer, Capital.com Europe, said:

'Our strategic collaboration with LSEG marks an ongoing commitment to partner with the very best organisations to support our clients. We understand how much our clients value the speed and efficiency of our platform, and this partnership allows us to enhance these qualities even further. By integrating LSEG's powerful data & analytics features directly into our trading platform, clients can access a comprehensive range of market-moving news and analysis quickly and effortlessly, empowering them to make informed decisions faster than ever before."

Stuart Brown, Group Head of Data & Feeds, LSEG, said:

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Capital.com, a leading digital-first broker. By integrating our comprehensive and trusted data sets with their client-centric digital channels through our market-leading, cloud-enabled technology services, we empower users to effectively monitor the markets, generate ideas tailored to their risk tolerance and personal values, and achieve improved portfolio outcomes. Together, we are dedicated to driving innovation and delivering exceptional value to the investment community."

Under the expanded collaboration with LSEG, clients will be able to access:

Comprehensive stock reports, equity market news feeds and alerts : Capital.com traders will receive up-to-the-minute information affecting global equity markets that can impact market movements. They can also access company ownership and fundamental data for a deeper understanding of the companies they might want to trade or invest in.

: Capital.com traders will receive up-to-the-minute information affecting global equity markets that can impact market movements. They can also access company ownership and fundamental data for a deeper understanding of the companies they might want to trade or invest in. Breaking news & top news feeds : Traders will receive global breaking news coverage, including coverage from Breakingviews, Reuters allowing them to react quickly to unfolding new events.

: Traders will receive global breaking news coverage, including coverage from Breakingviews, Reuters allowing them to react quickly to unfolding new events. ESG metrics: Traders can directly access real-time ESG scores and financial data to help them make sustainable investment and trading decisions.

Traders can directly access real-time ESG scores and financial data to help them make sustainable investment and trading decisions. Market psychology sentiment: Traders will have access to exclusive insights, as well as AI-enabled sentiment analysis across different geographies and key markets such as commodities and cryptocurrencies ( cryptocurrencies are not available to clients in the UK ).

Traders will have access to exclusive insights, as well as AI-enabled sentiment analysis across different geographies and key markets such as commodities and cryptocurrencies ( ). Events calendars: Traders can easily plan ahead with LSEG's comprehensive list of key global economic and corporate events.

To support traders with their decisions, Capital.com provides an extensive repository of information, insights and analysis. The company has strategic partnership agreements with a host of leading providers including TradingView and Newsquawk, enabling clients to access institutional-grade breaking news, and advanced charting tools for a better trading experience. The Capital.com platform also hosts a demo site, regular news feeds, and provides clients with a sprawling collection of financial content available on its website, and through its free learning app, Investmate.

Features of the LSEG product integration will be progressively rolled out over the coming months. For more information about capital.com, please visit www.capital.com

Notes to editors

About LSEG

LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group) is a leading global financial markets infrastructure and data provider, playing a vital social and economic role in the world's financial system. With our open approach, trusted expertise and global scale, we enable the sustainable growth and stability of our customers and their communities. We are dedicated partners with extensive experience, deep knowledge and a worldwide presence in data and analytics; indices; capital formation; and trade execution, clearing and risk management across multiple asset classes. LSEG is headquartered in the United Kingdom, with significant operations in 70 countries across EMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia Pacific. We employ 23,000 people globally, more than half located in Asia Pacific. LSEG's ticker symbol is LSEG.

About Capital.com

Capital.com is a high-growth fintech company empowering people to participate in financial markets through simple and innovative online trading platforms. Launched in 2016, its intuitive award-winning platform —available on web and app —enables investors to trade thousands of world-renowned markets. To help investors trade with confidence, the platform is fitted with robust risk management controls, transparent pricing and extensive educational content to support clients in their trading journeys.

Capital.com is one of the fastest-growing trading platforms in the sector with client trading volumes exceeding $1trillion. In 2024, the company was recognised as the fastest growing tech-enabled platform in the Middle East and Cyprus for the third-straight year by Deloitte Technology's Fast 50 programme.

Capital.com has a global network with offices located in leading business and financial centres including London, Dubai, Warsaw, Nassau, Sofia, Limassol, and Melbourne. Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under licence number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393. Capital Com Online Investments Ltd is a Company registered in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and authorised to carry out Securities Business by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas with licence number SIA-F245. Capital Com Mena Securities Trading LLC is authorised and regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), under license number 20200000176.

To find out more, please visit: www.capital.com

This press release is for media use only. It's not intended for individual investors and doesn't include personal advice or recommendations.

DISCLAIMER CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Depending on the company, between 63% - 83.51% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with Capital.com Group. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Crypto Derivatives are not available to Retail clients registered with Capital Com (UK) Ltd. Spread bets are available only to UK clients. The value of shares and ETFs bought through a share dealing account can fall as well as rise, which could mean getting back less than you originally put in. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Capital Com (UK) Limited ("CCUK") is registered in England and Wales with company registration number 10506220. CCUK is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA"), under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited ("CCSV") is registered in Cyprus with company registration number 354252. CCSV is regulated by Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under licence number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Pty Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393. Capital Com Online Investments Ltd is a limited liability company (company number 209236B) registered in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas and authorised to carry on Securities Business by the Securities by the Securities Commission of The Bahamas ("SCB") with licence number SIA-F245. Capital Com Mena Securities Trading LLC is authorised and regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), under licence number 20200000176. Capital.com is an execution-only brokerage platform and the content provided on the Capital.com website is intended for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the products or securities to which it applies. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided. The information provided does not constitute investment advice nor take into account the individual financial circumstances or objectives of any investor. Any information that may be provided relating to past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results or performance. To the extent permitted by law, in no event shall Capital.com (or any affiliate or employee) have any liability for any loss arising from the use of the information provided. Any person acting on the information does so entirely at their own risk. Any information which could be construed as "investment research" has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2507973/5165704/Capital_com.jpg