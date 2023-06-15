NEW SITA SOLUTION ENABLES GOVERNMENTS TO IDENTIFY THREATS LONG BEFORE THEY ARRIVE AT THE BORDER

SITA Intelligence and Targeting provides the intelligence border agencies need to perform real-time risk assessment

LONDON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SITA has unveiled its most advanced intelligence and targeting offering yet, providing the backbone for dynamic and integrated border management, helping governments identify and manage risk long before they reach their land, sea, and air borders.

Today governments face the arduous task of balancing the benefits of surging international travel that is close to pre-pandemic levels with increased security and health threats. A key challenge is having the correct information well in advance of travel to make informed decisions on who can cross their border before they pose a threat.

SITA Intelligence and Targeting uses advanced risk assessment methods and artificial intelligence to significantly reduce the time needed to extract strategic risk analysis and operational situational awareness across multiple data streams, providing valuable intelligence to act before high-risk individuals arrive in the country.

SITA's solution is designed around a four-phase intelligence methodology – acquire, augment, analyze, action – that maps directly to government customers' operational environments. The methodology is founded on the premise that intelligence must be actionable while frontline operations must be able to report on outcomes, improve data quality, and update intelligence sources to deliver greater accuracy in future operations.

Jeremy Springall, SVP, SITA AT BORDERS, said: "One of the most valuable lessons we learned from the COVID-19 pandemic was the importance of border agencies having the right tools to reconfigure policy rules to address ever-changing threats quickly. These threats change on a daily, sometimes even hourly, basis. As a result, government agencies need far greater flexibility and control. This is exactly what we have delivered with the vastly enhanced SITA Intelligence and Targeting, creating a pre-screening capability to support our government customers' direct targeting operations and drive down risk as early and as far from the border as possible."

Using Intelligence and Targeting, border agencies can dynamically reconfigure rules and profiles to incorporate new intelligence and respond to new – and constantly changing – threats. Governments can now identify and respond to threats far more quickly, and pre-clear travelers in real time.

Over the past 25 years, SITA has invested in building a specialist business unit to support the unique and complex challenges of its 70+ government customers responsible for their country's border security.

More information on SITA's latest Intelligence and Targeting solution is available here.

