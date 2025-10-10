New Sales Leadership Appointments Reflect atNorth's Continued Growth Across the Nordics

The business has promoted Sales Director Camilla O'Leary to Director of Client Management and has announced two new sales roles; a Director of Hyperscale Sales and an additional Sales Director based in Norway

REYKJAVÍK, Iceland, Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- atNorth, the leading Nordic high-density colocation and built-to-suit data center provider, has announced changes to its sales team in response to a continual increase in demand for its high density, responsibly operated data centers.

The data center industry is undergoing a major transformation, driven by soaring demand for AI-ready infrastructure and a growing awareness of environmental responsibility. In such a fast-moving landscape, agility in service offerings and client relationship management are essential.

To meet these evolving needs, atNorth has further strengthened its sales team with key changes designed to ensure clients continue to receive the cutting-edge facilities and services they require.

Camilla O'Leary - Director of Client Management

Howard Shutt - Director of Hyperscale Sales

Howard is responsible for driving new sales and revenue growth for hyperscaler businesses. Bringing a breadth of knowledge from roles at Green Mountain, Digital Realty and KevlinX data center businesses, Howard understands the unique technical and business requirements of hyperscalers and is ideally positioned to agree solutions that benefit the particular nuances of these businesses.

Espen Bjanes - Sales Director

Espen will play a pivotal role in securing new clients with high performance and AI requirements, driving new sales and revenue growth in this customer segment as part of atNorth's ongoing expansion plans. His extensive experience at Green Mountain, Tata Consultancy Services and banking platform Tieto (now Tietoevry), brings expert industry knowledge and a robust sales strategy that make him ideally suited to building new business opportunities and negotiating complex agreements.

Espen will play a pivotal role in securing new clients with high performance and AI requirements, driving new sales and revenue growth in this customer segment as part of atNorth's ongoing expansion plans. His extensive experience at Green Mountain, Tata Consultancy Services and banking platform Tieto (now Tietoevry), brings expert industry knowledge and a robust sales strategy that make him ideally suited to building new business opportunities and negotiating complex agreements.

As atNorth continues to experience rising demand for its responsible high performance data centers, its commitment to bolstering its leadership team ensures the business benefits from deep expertise and relevant strategic insights as a framework for future success.

"Our fast paced industry requires incredible expertise on the ground to ensure a nimble and knowledgeable approach to rapidly evolving customer needs," says Anders Fryxell, CSO, atNorth. "By bolstering our sales team, we can continue to scale our business in the right way and enhance our deep-rooted, long-term relationships with our clients."

The news follows a number of other recent strategic appointments including, Janne Sigurdsson, Chief Sustainability and Compliance Officer, Bjarki Björnsson, Director of Funding and Treasury, Axel Gunnlaugsson, Director of IT, Jon Mckey, Nordic Operations Engineering Director , Cora Olsen, Director of Sustainability, Marie Ekström, Director of People & Culture, Charlotte Ware as Design Director, Chris Larsen as Chief Technical Officer and Jack Bölja as Excellence Director.

About atNorth

atNorth is the leading Nordic data center company specializing in scalable high-density colocation and built-to-suit facilities that meet the unique needs of today's AI and high performance workloads.

With more than 15 years of proven expertise, atNorth delivers secure, flexible and sustainable infrastructure, powered entirely by renewable energy and benefitting from advanced cooling technologies, including several Direct Liquid Cooling and Direct to Chip installations.

By combining operational excellence and a commitment to environmental responsibility with trusted customer relationships that enable rapid scalability, atNorth empowers businesses to grow while minimizing their environmental impact.

Headquartered in Reykjavik, Iceland, atNorth operates eight data centers across strategic Nordic locations, with a site to open in Ballerup, Denmark in 2025, as well as its tenth under construction in Kouvola, Finland and its eleventh site in Varde Municipality, Denmark. The business has also secured land for a future mega site in the Sollefteå Municipality in Sweden.

For more information, visit atNorth.com or follow atNorth on LinkedIn.

