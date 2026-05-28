New Innovations, Expanding Partnerships, and Tourism Resilience at Trip.com Group's Envision 2026

* Strategic roadmap built on partnership, AI intelligence, and shared value across every segment of the travel ecosystem

* Trip.com Group awards USD 600,000 in grants to recognise tourism innovation and next-generation travel experiences

* Trip.com Group welcomes over 30,000 international visitors to China through its Free City Tours; launches new airport service hubs amid rising global demand for China travel

SHANGHAI, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading global travel services provider Trip.com Group today reaffirmed confidence in the long-term future of global tourism, unveiling new innovations, partnerships and initiatives set to shape the next phase of travel growth. At its annual Envision Global Partner Conference, the Group brought together 3500 guests from 78 countries and regions – including travel leaders, tourism boards, airline and hotel partners, and creators to explore emerging opportunities and the evolving future of travel.

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A New Era of Global Travel: Resilience, Record Demand, and Shared Momentum

In her keynote, Jane Sun, CEO of Trip.com Group, marked the arrival of a new phase for global tourism – defined by record arrivals, accelerating innovation, and a deepening commitment to partnership. Tourism today accounts for around 10% of global GDP – a record USD 11.6 trillion in 2025 – and is the world's number one fastest-growing sector, growing at more than twice the rate of the global economy[1].

Against this backdrop, Trip.com Group, together with its partners, continued to deliver sustained growth. In 2025, overall bookings on the Company's international OTA platform rose by 60% year-on-year, while outbound hotel and flight bookings surpassed 140% of 2019 levels. The Group's air ticketing business recorded an approximately 60% year-on-year increase in premium cabin and upsell value, while accommodation revenue grew by over 20%. This momentum reflects resilient travel demand across regions, anchored by Asia's strength, and supported by accelerating growth across Europe and the Americas.

Three Shifts Defining Global Travel: The "3 Ds"

Notably, the conference highlighted key growth opportunities that define the next chapter – the "3 Ds" of global travel: Discovery of new emerging frontiers, with Uzbekistan, Argentina, and Colombia among the fastest-growing destinations of 2025; Wide Diversity of experiences, from diving in Bali and nature in Cappadocia to museums in Giza and Istanbul; and Journeys in Depth, where 15 of the top 20 highest-growth journeys reflecting long-haul trips, multi-leg travels, and average stays up around six days across regions.

Jane Sun, CEO, Trip.com Group, said, "Global travel is incredibly resilient, and with international traveller numbers surging, we are entering a new chapter of growth. Our shared mission is to translate this momentum into lasting value across the entire travel ecosystem.

By focusing our investments on innovation and service to meet evolving traveller expectations for personalised experiences, Trip.com Group is helping unlock new opportunities for growth and contributing to an inclusive and sustainable future for travel — one that empowers our partners, supports communities, and brings enriching journeys to the world's travellers as we envision bright horizons together."

Innovation as the Engine: From the Tourism Innovation Fund to Innovations Across the Business

At Envision 2026, the Group recognised the winners of the second annual Trip.com Group Tourism Innovation Awards, honouring 10 standout projects across five categories - Museum, Theme Park, Architecture & Engineering, Resorts, Events & Shows - with each project receiving a USD 60,000 grant under the Group's USD 100 million Tourism Innovation Fund.

This year's winners include Universal Epic Universe at Universal Orlando Resort, recognised for setting a new benchmark in immersive theme park technology, and the Almaty Museum of Arts (Kazakhstan), honoured for opening up a major new cultural destination at the heart of one of the world's fastest-growing travel frontiers – alongside celebrated projects from London, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Bangkok, Shanghai and beyond.

James Liang, Co-founder and Chairman of Trip.com Group, said, "Travelling is about experiencing something new, and innovation is the spark that turns imagination into journeys and curiosity into discovery.

We established the Tourism Innovation Awards to champion and empower pioneering minds who are creating the future of travel. The brilliant trailblazers we're recognising this year from across the globe highlight the incredible potential that emerges when technology and creative vision come together to reimagine what is possible.

Innovations like these, and the countless innovators who drive travel forward, are the reason our industry — and humanity — will continue to thrive as we move towards the future with ceaseless steps and boundless creativity."

Trip.com Group also highlighted how innovation is being applied across its own platforms, products and services, with new capabilities rolling out across its core business units:

Flights: Launched new integrated services such as Online Check-In, while AI-driven market intelligence equips airline partners with sharper signals to optimise operations.

Launched new integrated services such as Online Check-In, while AI-driven market intelligence equips airline partners with sharper signals to optimise operations. Hotels: One-click personalisation and smart carts generate 10,500 incremental room nights and 4,000 multi-room bookings daily.

One-click personalisation and smart carts generate 10,500 incremental room nights and 4,000 multi-room bookings daily. Trains: A one-stop multi-modal rail platform is driving 50% year-on-year growth in rail-flight cross-sell, with expanded integration across rail providers in Europe.

A one-stop multi-modal rail platform is driving 50% year-on-year growth in rail-flight cross-sell, with expanded integration across rail providers in Europe. Attractions & Tours: Smart Ticketing Solutions, including Self-Service Ticket Machines at high traffic attractions have served over 1 billion users across eight markets since their 2024 launch.

Smart Ticketing Solutions, including Self-Service Ticket Machines at high traffic attractions have served over 1 billion users across eight markets since their 2024 launch. Trip.Biz: AI agents now auto-approve low-risk corporate travel requests with a 98%+ approval rate, and Trip.Biz covers the cost if its AI makes a mistake.

AI agents now auto-approve low-risk corporate travel requests with a 98%+ approval rate, and Trip.Biz covers the cost if its AI makes a mistake. Content & Community: AI-powered influencer matching now connects merchants with the most relevant creators for their audience, helping partners convert inspiration into demand and discovery.

Expanding Global Reach through New Partnerships and an Enlarged Footprint

Trip.com Group continues to grow its international footprint, opening new offices and deepening presence in key source markets. The Group also announced two new strategic partnerships: a Memorandum of Understanding with Tourism Tasmania to accelerate Tasmanian tourism growth across global markets, and a strategic collaboration with Visa to power richer travel experiences for Asia Pacific consumers.

Connecting the World to China: Meeting Rising Global Demand for a New Kind of Journey

Global appetite for travel to China is climbing fast. In 2025, 20 million inbound travellers were served across the Group's platforms, as visitors from around the world sought out richer, more immersive experiences across the country. From visa-friendly itineraries to language-ready service, the Group continues to invest in the infrastructure that helps international travellers move seamlessly across China.

As of April 2026, Trip.com Group's Free City Tours across four destinations had welcomed over 30,000 international visitors from 127 countries and regions. The Shanghai Express has served more than 12,000 guests, while the Beijing Express has welcomed over 11,000 travellers. The Hong Kong Free Layover Tour recorded 7,500 participants, and the newly launched Shenzhen Express attracted nearly 200 guests from 33 countries.

Furthermore, Trip.com Group operates one-stop service counters across major gateways including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Hong Kong and Shenzhen, where multilingual teams provide support ranging from internet connectivity and transportation guidance to currency exchange and attraction bookings.

Reinforcing this momentum, legendary actor and Trip.com Group's Global Ambassador for China Travel, Jackie Chan, appeared in a video message at the Envision conference, welcoming international visitors and inviting them to discover the depth, diversity and traditions of China. The conference, held at Shanghai's Xuhui District, is a vibrant hub for business, culture, and tourism, reflecting the city's growing role as a gateway for international travellers discovering China. Indeed, over the coming week, Mr Chan, together with international guests invited by the Group, will discover the Southern Chinese city of Guilin - famous for its fairy-tale karst hills, dramatic rivers and limestone caves.

Looking Ahead with Confidence

Looking ahead, the Group outlined three pillars of future investment and innovation under its "Intelligence with Care" guiding principles. First, driving better, faster choices through AI-embedded search and booking, while equipping partners with smarter market intelligence. Second, combining the efficiency of AI with human judgment and empathy – reliability where it matters most. Third, the Group is strengthening its position as a trusted global platform, ensuring stable, compliant operations across markets for partners and travellers.

As global travel enters a new phase of growth and transformation, Trip.com Group reaffirms its commitment to building a more connected, intelligent, and inclusive travel ecosystem – working with partners to shape better journeys and foster sustainable long-term growth across the travel industry.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group is a leading global travel service provider comprising Trip.com, Ctrip, Skyscanner, and Qunar. Across its platforms, Trip.com Group enables local partners and travellers around the world with innovative travel products and services, advanced technologies, and 24/7 customer service. Founded in 1999 and listed on NASDAQ in 2003 and HKEX in 2021, Trip.com Group has become one of the best-known travel groups in the world, with the mission "to pursue the perfect trip for a better world.

[1] WTTC

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