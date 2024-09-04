New GPU-Enabled Hardware Release Delivers Accelerated Performance From Scale Computing

Introducing the HC3450FG for Data-Intensive Applications and AI Workloads

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Scale Computing , a market leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions, today announced the release of the HC3450FG, the first new appliance in its HC3000 series of Scale Computing Hardware . Designed to deliver exceptional performance, flexibility, and ease of management, the HC3450FG is a cutting-edge hyperconverged infrastructure solution with integrated NVIDIA L4 24GB advanced GPU capabilities.

In today's rapidly evolving IT landscape, businesses face increasing demands for performance, efficiency, and scalability. Traditional IT infrastructure often struggles to keep pace with these requirements, leading to bottlenecks and costly downtime. Organizations need solutions that can handle processing massive datasets, running simulations, real-time rendering, or managing advanced computational tasks beyond what can be accomplished with CPU resources while still maintaining ease of management and affordability. To meet these demands, Scale Computing remains dedicated to delivering innovative, right-sized solutions that simplify management, optimize performance, and provide exceptional value. The company's latest offering, the HC3450FG, delivers on this promise.

"The HC3450FG marks a significant milestone in Scale Computing's HC3000 hardware series," stated Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "Unlike traditional servers that can struggle with high-intensity workloads, our newest appliance offers customers a seamless and high-performance experience for demanding applications. The GPU-enabled architecture provides the computational muscle to handle large datasets and complex algorithms with ease, making the HC3450FG the ideal solution for anyone tackling data-intensive workloads and AI inferencing applications. It's also incredibly flexible in terms of configuration, making it scalable and cost effective. The appliance is a true testament to our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology for the evolving needs of our customers."

Designed to meet the escalating demands of modern enterprise environments, the HC3450FG leverages the power of NVIDIA L4 24GB advanced GPU capabilities to seamlessly blend power with efficiency. Recognizing the diverse needs of its customers, Scale Computing engineered the HC3450FG to be highly customizable. With the flexibility to configure individual GPU units and storage options, organizations can tailor the appliance to align with their specific workload requirements. This building block approach enables businesses to optimize their investment while also ensuring infrastructure can effortlessly scale to accommodate future growth.

Key Benefits of the HC3450FG:

Unmatched Performance: Leverage the power of market-leading NVIDIA L4 GPUs to accelerate demanding workloads and achieve exceptional results.

Optimized for AI: Handle complex AI models and algorithms efficiently with Scale Computing's GPU-accelerated platform built for data-intensive workloads.

Flexibility and Scalability: Customize the HC3450FG to meet specific needs and avoid overprovisioning.

Simplified Management: Benefit from Scale Computing's user-friendly SC//Platform for easy deployment and management.

The HC3450FG represents a strategic investment for organizations seeking to elevate their IT capabilities. By seamlessly integrating advanced GPU technology with Scale Computing's proven hyperconverged infrastructure, businesses can unlock unprecedented performance, efficiency, and innovation. To explore how the HC3450FG can transform your IT operations, please contact Scale Computing .

About Scale Computing

Scale Computing is a leader in edge computing, virtualization, and hyperconverged solutions. Using patented HyperCore™ technology, Scale Computing Platform automatically identifies, mitigates, and corrects infrastructure problems in real-time, enabling applications to achieve maximum uptime, even when local IT resources and staff are scarce. Edge Computing is the fastest-growing area of IT infrastructure, and industry analysts have named Scale Computing an outperformer and leader in the space, including being named the #1 edge computing vendor by CRN. Scale Computing's products are sold by thousands of value-added resellers, integrators, and service providers worldwide. When ease-of-use, high availability, and TCO matter, Scale Computing Platform is the ideal infrastructure platform. Read what our customers have to say on Gartner Peer Insights , G2 , and TrustRadius .

