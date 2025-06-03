New Global Trade Benchmark: Envision Energy and Marubeni Sign Green Ammonia Offtake Agreement

CHIFENG, China, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology, announced a historic green ammonia offtake agreement with Marubeni Corporation, one of Japan's five major trading companies. This pioneering agreement on a global scale validates the commercial viability of green ammonia as a scalable energy solution, sets a global benchmark for its trade, and highlights the vast potential of green hydrogen-ammonia energy across the Asia-Pacific and beyond.

The partnership brings together Envision Energy's leadership in integrated green hydrogen-ammonia solutions with Marubeni's expansive global network and energy trade expertise, facilitating large-scale production, supply, and commercialization of green ammonia. It aims to fast-track the global transition to low-carbon energy solutions, particularly in industries such as chemicals and fertilizers, driving sustainable growth across diverse sectors worldwide. This collaboration will also accelerate Japan's shift to a green economy, drive greater investment and innovation, and support the government's sustainability goals.

"The global energy landscape is undergoing profound changes, with hydrogen-ammonia playing an increasingly pivotal role." said Mr. Frank Yu, Senior Vice President of Envision Energy, "Together with Marubeni, we are accelerating the commercialization of ammonia, turning it into a key energy solution that powers the world's transition to carbon-neutral fuels. This partnership lays the groundwork for ammonia-powered transportation and electricity generation, ultimately fostering a cleaner and more sustainable energy ecosystem."

Envision Energy is the world's leading green hydrogen producer and the only company that possesses core technologies in renewable energy, hydrogen production, and net-zero industrial park, targeting for decarbonization at scale by green hydrogen-ammonia solutions. By pioneering full-stack green hydrogen technologies, including alkaline and PEM electrolysis technologies, along with its engineering competences and system integration capabilities, the company aims to address key challenges in the green hydrogen arena, particularly those related to efficiency and the intermittency of renewable energy sources.

The company is at the forefront of developing the world's largest commercial green hydrogen-ammonia plant, leveraging its innovative net-zero industrial park model and full-stack green hydrogen technologies. Fully powered by green electricity from directly coupled wind and solar energy, the plant efficiently integrates wind, solar and storage with hydrogen-ammonia production to optimize costs and enhance sustainability. The initial production phase, launched in early 2024, targets 300,000 tons of green ammonia annually and plans to scale up to a total annual capacity of 1.5 million tons upon completion. Envision's outstanding contribution to decarbonization earned it the Energy Transition Changemaker Award at COP28 and recognition as an "Energy Innovator" on Fortune's Change the World list in 2024.