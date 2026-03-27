New "Automaker + Shipping" Integration Model! FOTON Motor & COSCO SHIPPING Special Transport Joint Venture Officially Launched

BEIJING, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 26, Guangzhou Yuanfu Automotive Supply Chain Co., Ltd., a joint venture established by FOTON MOTOR and COSCO SHIPPING, was officially unveiled. At the same time, the ro-ro vessel was delivered, and the first large-scale export order of 600 FOTON pickup trucks set sail for the South American market. This marks FOTON MOTOR's official establishment of an independent and controllable global ocean shipping supply chain system, accelerating its transformation from product export to system-based global expansion.

As a brand that has ranked No.1 in overseas sales among Chinese commercial vehicle brands for 15 consecutive years, FOTON MOTOR recorded 164,500 overseas vehicle sales in 2025, with cumulative overseas sales exceeding 1.25 million units. Its business now spans more than 140 countries and regions worldwide. Against the backdrop of global trade volatility and the resulting uncertainties in freight rates and delivery schedules, the joint venture is positioned as a long-term strategic partnership built on shared interests. By integrating COSCO SHIPPING's global shipping resources with FOTON MOTOR's export volume, the two parties will achieve complementary strengths and mutual benefits.

By securing core shipping capacity, FOTON MOTOR will gain access to customized maritime logistics services for complete vehicles and KD parts, creating three major advantages in delivery reliability, cost control, and strategic planning, and further strengthening the supply chain foundation for its global development.

Zhu Youfu, Vice President of FOTON MOTOR, said that establishing the joint venture was an inevitable choice as the company's overseas business reached its current scale. Zhang Chi, Deputy General Manager of COSCO SHIPPING, noted that the cooperation would set a new benchmark for synergy between the automotive and shipping industries.

This deep integration of the "automaker + shipping" model not only provides strong support for FOTON MOTOR's globalization strategy, but also offers a replicable and innovative model for Chinese automotive companies expanding overseas.

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