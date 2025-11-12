FOTON Charts a New Course for Global Commercial Vehicles

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 9th, FOTON Motor held its 2026 Global Partners Conference in Beijing under the theme "DRIVE TO GREAT." The event gathered over 2,000 attendees from more than 140 countries to witness FOTON's major breakthroughs in product innovation and strategy, showcasing its commitment to driving the industry's transformation with green and intelligent solutions.

GALAXUS: Redefining Heavy-Duty Trucks

FOTON launched its new-generation heavy-duty truck platform, GALAXUS, initiating a new era for smart logistics. This platform offers multi-energy solutions—including fuel, electric, hydrogen, gas, and hybrid—built on eight core values. It features a dedicated new energy architecture with over 90 self-developed technologies. Key highlights include an electric drive system with 97.5% max efficiency, megawatt-level charging, and a 7% overall energy efficiency improvement. Its intelligent driving system, validated over 2 million km, supports evolution from L2 to L4 autonomy. The GALAXUS lineup, including the R9, R5, and D3 models, is tailored for diverse logistics scenarios like long-haul and express delivery.

DAYSTAR: The Future of Electric Light Trucks

Addressing urban logistics, FOTON unveiled its first pure electric light truck platform, DAYSTAR. Developed from deep user insights, it tackles core challenges like charging difficulty and high TCO. The platform introduces an 800V high-voltage architecture, silicon carbide controllers, and oil-cooled motors, achieving a 20% overall energy efficiency improvement. It also features a passenger-car-inspired cabin, full-vehicle OTA updates, and has undergone over 6 million km of testing for superior reliability.

Last-Mile and VAN Innovations

For last-mile logistics, FOTON launched the next-generation mini truck, Wonder Plus. It offers exceptional payload capacity, the longest and widest cargo bed in its class, and a double wishbone suspension for enhanced comfort and handling.

Furthermore, FOTON introduced the world's first exclusive new energy VAN platform, CAVAN C1. Focusing on global standards and pure electric design, it features a self-developed high-safety battery, a peak drive efficiency of over 93.5%, and supports 2.2C fast charging for 100 km of range in 10 minutes.

Through this comprehensive new energy product matrix, FOTON demonstrates its systematic strength and forward-thinking vision. With full product deployment and an evolving global ecosystem, FOTON is solidifying its leadership and injecting powerful "Chinese strength" into the global new energy logistics industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2820975/20251112145328_6235_181.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2820976/20251112145315_6234_181.jpg