New Amsterdam Invest N.V. will publish audited annual report 2024 on 25 April 2025 D.V.

AMSTERDAM, April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Amsterdam Invest N.V. (the "Company", or "New Amsterdam Invest", or "NAI"), a commercial real estate company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces it rescheduled publication of its audited annual report 2024 to 25 April 2025 and AGM to 6 June 2025.

Audited annual report and full results 2024 to be published 25 April 2024

Due to circumstances, the preparation and finalization of the audit of the annual report 2024 has been slightly delayed. As we consider delivering a high-quality completion of this process of the utmost importance, we decided to delay publication of the audited annual report 2024 to 25 April 2025 and the AGM to 6 June 2025.

Annual General Meeting scheduled for 6 June 2025

Given publication of the AGM agenda and all relevant agenda items are due at least 42 days before an AGM, postponement of the audited annual accounts to 25 April 2025 implies that the AGM originally scheduled for 28 May 2025 has to be rescheduled. The AGM agenda will be published on 25 April 2025 and the new AGM date has been set at 6 June 2025.

Outline 2024 results

The operational results for 2024 are in line with expectations. Our result before taxes 2024 is significantly positive impacted by the valuation differences. These valuation differences mainly related to Remington Square, an investment property acquired on 1 November 2025.

We operate in a challenging market with risks of significant currency exchange differences, partly due to the present turbulent economic conditions. We believe that global trade will rebalance in the foreseeable future.

New Amsterdam Invest wants to position itself as a dividend stock. We aim to meet our financial and quantitative parameters as set out at listing, amongst others a yearly dividend pay-out between 4.5% and 6.5% of the Company's equity value.

Outlook 2025

For 2025 NAI expects to be profitable and well on track to realize the financial objectives. More specific NAI reiterates that its current portfolio should enable it to realize a net rental income 2025 of approximately € 11.6 million and a result before tax of € 5.0 million excluding potential impact of revaluation of investment property, exchange rate differences, minority share and or the results from the acquisition of new investment property.

Financial Calendar

25 April 2025 , publication Annual Report 2024.

, publication Annual Report 2024. 25 April 2025 , publication Agenda General Meeting of Shareholders 6 June 2025 DV.

, publication Agenda General Meeting of Shareholders DV. 6 June 2025 DV, General Meeting of Shareholders.

DV, General Meeting of Shareholders. 29 August 2025 , half year 2025 results publication.

About New Amsterdam Invest

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is a commercial real estate company listed at Euronext Amsterdam with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom.

The main objective of New Amsterdam Invest is running commercial activities including the owning, (re-)developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, letting out and/or otherwise operating commercial real estate, all in the broadest possible meaning.

All information about New Amsterdam Invest can be found on the company website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com