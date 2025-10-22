New Amsterdam Invest N.V. Announces Financing Initiative to Support Real Estate Expansion

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New Amsterdam Invest N.V., a commercial real estate company listed on Euronext Amsterdam, today announced a new financing initiative to support the acquisition of new real estate.

The company is offering €10 million in loans to all market parties. The minimum subscription per party is €100,000.

The proceeds will be used to acquire strategic real estate that is in line with New Amsterdam Invest's long-term strategy and growth objectives.

"I am very pleased that we are offering parties the opportunity to invest capital at New Amsterdam Invest N.V.," said Cor Verkade, Investor Relations Manager at New Amsterdam Invest. "In this way, we are offering parties the opportunity to give our company the desired growth. With the intended growth, we will strengthen our market position and create long-term value for our shareholders."

About New Amsterdam Invest

New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is a Dutch company listed on Euronext Amsterdam in commercial real estate, with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The primary objective of New Amsterdam Invest is to conduct commercial activities, including owning, (re)developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, renting, and/or otherwise managing commercial real estate, in the broadest sense of the word. All information about New Amsterdam Invest can be found on the company's website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com

Disclaimer

Parts of this press release contain or may contain information about New Amsterdam Invest N.V. within the meaning of Article 7, paragraphs 1 through 4, of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release may contain statements, including NAI's financial and operational medium-term objectives, that are 'forward-looking statements' or may be considered as such. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms 'believes', 'estimates', 'plans', 'projects', 'anticipates', 'expects', 'intends', 'may', 'will', or 'should', or, in any case, their negative or other variations or similar terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events, or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often will differ materially from actual results. Forward-looking statements reflect NAI's current views on future events and are subject to risks regarding future events and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions related to NAI's business.

Forward-looking statements are only valid on the date they are made.

All information about New Amsterdam Invest can be found on the company website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com

The content and accuracy of news releases published on this site and/or distributed by PR Newswire or its partners are the sole responsibility of the originating company or organisation. Whilst every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of our services, such releases are not actively monitored or reviewed by PR Newswire or its partners and under no circumstances shall PR Newswire or its partners be liable for any loss or damage resulting from the use of such information. All information should be checked prior to publication.