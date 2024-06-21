New Amsterdam Invest N.V. annual general meeting results: interim dividend approved
21 Jun, 2024, 14:05 GMT
AMSTERDAM, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New Amsterdam Invest N.V. (the "Company", or "New Amsterdam Invest", or "NAI"), listed on Euronext Amsterdam, announces that at its annual general meeting of shareholders, held today at Van der Valk Hotel Utrecht, the Netherlands ("AGM"), all resolutions were duly passed.
This means amongst others, that the proposed interim dividend payment has been approved; 99.90% of the NAI-shareholders voted in favor. The results of all other voting items are listed below.
Other resolutions passed at the AGM
The AGM adopted the following items including the votes cast.
As at the AGM, in total 5,315,355 votes could be validly cast. The total number of shares for which valid votes were cast at the AGM amounted to 1,965,966 being 37% of the issued and outstanding share capital of NAI.
In accordance with section 2:120 paragraph 5 of the Dutch Civil Code, the outcome of the voting on the proposals discussed at the AGM is as follows:
|
Agenda item
|
For
|
%
|
Against
|
%
|
Abstain
|
%
|
5
|
Adoption of annual
|
1,945,966
|
99.49
|
0
|
0.00
|
10,000
|
0.51
|
6
|
Advisory vote on the
|
1,860,966
|
94.66
|
0
|
0.00
|
105,000
|
5.34
|
7
|
Discharge of each of the
i. Aren van Dam
ii. Arie Johannes Maarten
iii. Cornelis Maartinus
iv. Elisha Sjemtov Evers
|
ii.1,893,966
iii. 1,878,966
|
99.39
97.33
96.56
97.61
|
2,000
42,000
42,000
2,000
|
0.10
2.16
2.16
0.10
|
10,000
10,000
25,000
45,000
|
0.51
0.51
1.28
2.29
|
8
|
Discharge of each of the
i. Jan Louis Burggraaf
ii. Paulus Johannes
iii. Elbert Dijkgraaf
|
i. 1,918,966
ii. 1,928,966
iii. 1,938,966
|
98.61
98.12
98.63
|
2,000
2,000
2,000
|
0.10
0.10
0.10
|
25,000
35,000
25,000
|
1.28
1.78
1.27
|
9
|
Authorisation of the Board
|
1,930,966
|
98.22
|
0
|
0.00
|
35,000
|
1.78
|
10
|
Designation of the Board of
|
1,930,966
|
98.22
|
0
|
0.00
|
35,000
|
1.78
|
11
|
Designation of the Board of
|
1,930,966
|
98.22
|
0
|
0.00
|
35,000
|
1.78
|
12
|
Re-appointment of BDO
|
1,965,966
|
100.0
|
0
|
0.00
|
0
|
0.00
|
14
|
Interim dividend payment
|
1,963,966
|
99.90
|
2,000
|
0.10
|
0
|
0.00
Financial Calendar 2024
- Approval interim dividend € 0,225 per ordinary share: 21 June
- Ex-dividend: 25 June
- Record date: 26 June
- Payment date: 28 June
- Publication of unaudited Half Year Report 2024 NAI: 29 August
About New Amsterdam Invest
New Amsterdam Invest N.V. is a commercial real estate company listed at Euronext Amsterdam with operating companies in the United States and the United Kingdom.
The main objective of New Amsterdam Invest is running commercial activities including the owning, (re-)developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, letting out and/or otherwise operating commercial real estate, all in the broadest possible meaning.
All information about New Amsterdam Invest, including its principles and objectives can be found on the company website: www.newamsterdaminvest.com
Disclaimer
Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about New Amsterdam Invest N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
This press release may include statements, including NAI's financial and operational medium-term objectives that are, or may be deemed to be, ''forward-looking statements''. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms ''believes'', ''estimates'', ''plans'', ''projects'', ''anticipates'', ''expects'', ''intends'', ''may'', ''will'' or ''should'' or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology, or by discussions of strategy, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. Any forward-looking statements reflect NAI's current view with respect to future events and are subject to risks relating to future events and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to NAI's business, results of operations, financial position, liquidity, prospects, growth or strategies. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made.