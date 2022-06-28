NEW ALGERIAN-BRITISH PARTNERSHIP IN THE FIELD OF EDUCATIONAL TECHNOLOGIES

- Education Tech and Pearson to provide English Language Learning solutions

ALGIERS, Algeria, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The British Campus is already a partner of one of the largest international qualification providers, NCUK (Northern Consortium the United Kingdom) which has been running successfully for three years now. Despite the constraints of the pandemic, it has become the largest center in Africa.

Officially signing today through Education Tech, a new partnership has come into being with Pearson, the world's leading learning company. The collaboration aims to open doors to new opportunities in the field of education which includes the implementation of English language using Artificial Intelligence and the access to advanced English training for all, i.e., children, adults, or working professionals. Whatever their needs, a tailor-made solution for learning English will be available at their disposal and these programmes will available across 7 days a week & 24 hours a day.

Commenting on the partnership/this development, Mr. Lotfi Ghazi, Founder and General Manager- Education Tech said: "We want to broaden the horizons of learners and to ensure that none of them is forgotten, we are implementing all the tools that technology offers to education. The teacher remains at the heart of learning and, these solutions will give a chance to all those who wish to learn without constraints".

Guy Elders, Director - Middle East, English Language Learning, Pearson said: "We are always looking to build strong partnerships in new markets to help us expand our English Language Learning offerings to learners across the globe. Algeria has made significant strides in education in the past 60 years. Pearson's partnership with Education Tech will be vital in this endeavour as our Versant English Placement Test and online English digital solutions will improve learners' English-language proficiency in both the public and private sectors. The collaboration will benefit both the organizations as we embark on this journey to bolster the quality of Algeria's higher education system and position the nation as a premier knowledge hub."

The partnership between Pearson and Education Tech will see the deployment of leading, innovative products like ROADMAP, VERSANT, and Pearson Online English solutions. It will enable both the organizations to offer a fully integrated market proposition and also provide synergies & cross-selling opportunities across the English Language Learning portfolio.

For the press release in French or Arabic and other supportive materials, please go to https://www.dropbox.com/sh/lhjydmpaa3v4y4d/AACLO-JnpJTHC-W3gGeEOst0a?dl=0

About Education Tech

Education Tech is a provider of innovative technological solutions serving education in Algeria.

Founded in 2021, by Mr. Lotfi Ghazi, to allow Algerians to open up to the world through complete solutions for learning, whether for languages or higher education through teacher training. Education Tech works hard to improve accessibility to learning for all through various innovative solutions in partnership with several world leaders in the field of education and pedagogy.

About Pearson

At Pearson, our purpose is simple: to add life to a lifetime of learning. We believe that every learning opportunity is a chance for a personal breakthrough. That's why our c.20,000 Pearson employees are committed to creating vibrant and enriching learning experiences designed for real-life impact. We are the world's leading learning company, serving customers in nearly 200 countries with digital content, assessments, qualifications, and data. For us, learning isn't just what we do. It's who we are. Visit us at pearsonplc.com

ABOUT THE PRODUCTS

Roadmap

Roadmap is a new general English course with 8 levels, easy to use and compliant with the standards of the GSE Global Scale of English as well as the CERF Common European Framework of Reference. Teachers have the choice between two different educational paths, which allows them to adapt their lessons to the needs and expectations of their students. Roadmap is a well-organized course with an integrated skills approach, focusing on vocabulary and developing communication skills.

Level : A1 to C1-C2

Type : Paper and digital

Target : accessible from 14 years old

*one level lasts an average of 6 to 9 months

VERSANT

The Versant English Placement Test has been designed especially for English language learners to automatically assess the 4 language skills. Versant is used in colleges, language schools, and corporate language programs around the world to assess English proficiency. This test is accurate, objective, and reliable, it is scored by advanced speech recognition technology (for speaking and listening comprehension) and text analysis technology (for speaking and reading comprehension) to eliminate bias cultural and humans. The test can also be used with the Roadmap program for positioning at the start of the course or the exit.

Availability : Testing on-demand, accessible anywhere online.

Duration : 50 minutes

Targe t: accessible from 14 years old

Pearson Online English (POE)

Pearson Online English is a unique personal digital learning experience that boosts employability as we enable individuals to learn real-world English for their real-world careers. With more than 11 million student users per year, MyLab creates truly personalized learning experiences. A flexible, intuitive, and interactive course platform available in many disciplines such as finance, IT, and management, designed to help employees better assimilate course content and understand difficult concepts.

Field : more than 50 (Health, Human Resources, Oil and Gas, Management, Accounting, and others)

Type : Online

Target : Professionals

Area 9

Area 9 is an adaptive math learning platform whose mission is to provide the highest quality of learning through Artificial Intelligence. This method delivered online automatically adjusts to the needs of each learner, it recreates the optimal teaching approach as during an individual course. This technology uses analytical data to adjust in real-time to the needs of the learner to provide an optimal experience.

Domain : Mathematics

Type : Adaptive Online Learning

Target : all ages

Price : 4000 da / year / learner

Other products:

Primary Education Program

Secondary Education Program

International baccalaureate education program

Contact: Sherpa communications, asksherpa@sherpacomms.com, +971554040239

