Nevisense for skin barrier evaluation included in large Australian birth cohort study

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SciBase Holding AB ("SciBase") (STO: SCIB), a leading developer of augmented intelligence-based solutions for skin disorders announced today that SciBase has received an order for skin barrier assessment products to be included in one of the world's largest cohort studies - The ORIGINS Project, which is a collaboration between Joondalup Health Campus and Telethon Kids Institute. SciBase will supply Nevisense, Nevisense Go and electrodes to follow up to 1,000 of the 10,000 children included in the project. Of key interest is the development and progression of atopic dermatitis and the project is intending to utilise the Nevisense system to assess skin integrity in this context.

The ORIGINS Project follows the progress of pregnant women, their partners and babies for the first five years of the baby's life, and beyond, based on an increasing understanding that an individual's lifetime health and disease may be programmed at a very early stage - even while a child is still in the womb. The project is collecting detailed information on how a child's early environment and parents' physical health and genetics influence the risk of a wide range of diseases and conditions such as asthma, eczema, food allergies, hay fever, diabetes, obesity and neuro-developmental challenges.

"Being able to measure the skin barrier and detect early signs of eczema in our ORIGINS children will allow parents to access early intervention and hopefully reduce the severity of this condition," ORIGINS Biobank Manager, Dr Nina D'Vaz said. "We have been able to purchase the Nevisense with generous support from SciBase along with a grant from the Telethon Channel 7 Trust, a significant fundraising organisation in Western Australia, and we are so grateful."

"There is a growing acceptance of the potential of our Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) technology to evaluate the skin barrier of infants and that this can provide valuable insights and diagnostic opportunities.The ORIGINS project is a fascinating project, and we welcome the opportunity to collaborate with them and be a part of it. Nevisense and EIS will follow the development of atopic dermatitis through measurements of the skin barrier in children. The measurements will help us develop and improve our AI-algorithms even further with the goal of delivering better, personalized treatments. We see this project as yet another important step in shaping a future where medical technology is accessible, non-invasive, and personalized", says Simon Grant CEO SciBase.

About SciBase and Nevisense

SciBase is a global medical technology company headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, that has developed a unique point of care platform for the non-invasive detection of skin cancer and other skin conditions. SciBase is a pioneer within augmented intelligence, combining artificial intelligence with Electrical Impedance Spectroscopy (EIS) to provide objective information that assists dermatologists and others in clinical decision-making. SciBase's products include Nevisense and Nevisense Go and to date the platform addresses the areas of melanoma detection, non-melanoma skin cancer detection and skin barrier assessment. Nevisense is the only FDA-approved device for the detection of melanoma and the only MDR-approved technology for skin cancer detection in Europe. SciBase's technology is based on more than 20 years of academic research at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm, Sweden. For more information please visit www.scibase.com. All press-releases and financial reports can be found here : http://investors.scibase.se/en/pressreleases

