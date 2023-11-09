Neuromorphic Chip Market Projected to Reach $7.1 Billion, Globally, By 2032 at 55.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The neuromorphic chip market is driven by factors such as an increase in number of wearable devices, rise in demand for artificial intelligence & machine learning technology, and surge in demand for neuromorphic chip for big data analysis.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Neuromorphic Chip Market By End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global neuromorphic chip industry generated $87.9 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $7.1 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 55.8% from 2023 to 2032.

Prime Determinants of Growth

The neuromorphic chip market is expected to witness notable growth owing to increase in number of wearable devices, rise in adoption of neuromorphic chip in industrial sector, surge in demand for neuromorphic chip for big data analysis, and research in pharmaceutical & bioinformatics applications. Moreover, growth in demand for artificial intelligence system is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the growth of the market during the forecast period. On the contrary, high manufacturing cost limits the growth of the neuromorphic chip market.

The Aerospace and Defense segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on end user, the aerospace and defense segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global neuromorphic chip industry revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rapid development & deployment of autonomous aerial and ground systems, as they strongly enhance the decision-making & processing capabilities of autonomous platforms.

However, the consumer electronics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 59.06% from 2023 to 2032 due to increase in demand for AI-driven features, energy-efficient processing, and improved user experiences. Moreover, there are future opportunities for neuromorphic chip manufacturers to develop energy-efficient chips with advanced power management systems, reducing standby power usage, and eco-friendly production techniques. These factors collectively create a strong demand for neuromorphic chips in the neuromorphic chip market.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly one-third of the global neuromorphic chip industry revenue. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 57.04% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in investments in consumer electronics and IT & Telecom industries which are fueling the growth of the market in this region.

Key Industry Development:

In August 2023 , IBM Research's newest prototype chips used drastically less power to solve AI tasks. It showed the possibility to build analog AI chips that can handle natural-language AI tasks with an estimated 14 times more energy efficiency.

, IBM Research's newest prototype chips used drastically less power to solve AI tasks. It showed the possibility to build analog AI chips that can handle natural-language AI tasks with an estimated 14 times more energy efficiency. On September 2023 , SynSense launched its Xylo IMU neuromorphic development kit. This HDK enables users to develop IMU-based motion processing applications such as human movement analysis, human-computer interaction, and industrial monitoring.

, SynSense launched its Xylo IMU neuromorphic development kit. This HDK enables users to develop IMU-based motion processing applications such as human movement analysis, human-computer interaction, and industrial monitoring. In July 2023 , SynSense launched its Xylo Audio 3 ultra-low-power audio processing platform built on a neuromorphic AI inference core. Xylo Audio 3 is built on TSMC's 40nm CMOS low power logic process for real-time neuromorphic AI audio signal processing capabilities with lower die cost.

Leading Market Players:

Intel Corporation

SK HYNIX INC.

IBM Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

SynSense

GrAI Matter Labs

BrainChip, Inc

General Vision Inc.

HRL Laboratories LLC

QUALCOMM Incorporated

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global neuromorphic chip market. These players have adopted different strategies such as product launch, product development, partnership, investment, acquisition, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant position in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

