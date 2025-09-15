Neuromodulation Market worth US$10.68 billion by 2030 with 9.4% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Neuromodulation Market , valued at US$6.26 billion in 2024, stood at US$6.81 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 9.4% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$10.68 billion by the end of the period. Neuromodulation is increasingly recognized as an effective approach for managing chronic conditions and enhancing patients' quality of life. It is gaining momentum as a cost-efficient, long-term treatment for neurological and nerve-related disorders. Neurostimulation devices function by interrupting pain signals between the spinal cord and the brain, and they may be either implantable or non-implantable. Market growth is driven by the rising prevalence of neurological disorders and nerve injuries, a growing elderly population, and increasing government support and funding for neurological research. The development of advanced neuromodulation technologies, along with collaborations among device manufacturers, healthcare providers, and research institutions, further promotes industry expansion. However, high procedural costs and potential adverse effects associated with neuromodulation devices remain significant barriers to widespread adoption. Conversely, emerging economies offer considerable opportunities, fueled by large populations, increasing healthcare expenditures, and the expanding application of neuromodulation across various therapeutic areas.

By technology, the neuromodulation technology market is categorized into two main types: internal neuromodulation and external neuromodulation. The internal neuromodulation segment held the largest market share in 2024. Internal neuromodulation has an advantage due to its ability to deliver targeted, long-term therapy for chronic neurological, urological, and pain conditions. Advanced implantable technologies such as rechargeable systems, closed-loop feedback, and programmable stimulation improve efficacy, safety, and patient compliance. Strong clinical evidence and favorable reimbursement policies further drive widespread adoption over non-invasive options alternatives.

By end user, the neuromodulation market is divided into hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers, clinics & physiotherapy centers, and other end users. Among these, the hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers segment held the largest market share in 2024 for neuromodulation. Hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers dominate because of their access to specialized surgical facilities, trained clinicians, and comprehensive care required for complex neuromodulation procedures. Established reimbursement frameworks and high procedure volumes further strengthen their leadership in providing these services technologies.

By geography, the neuromodulation market is divided into five main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2024, North America held the largest market share for neuromodulation. This is due to its well-established healthcare infrastructure, high adoption of advanced medical technologies, and strong regulatory support for neuromodulation devices. Additionally, significant R&D investments and a large patient population with chronic neurological and pain conditions further propel the market growth.

Prominent players in the neuromodulation market include Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott (US), LivaNova PLC (UK), Nevro Corp (US), NeuroPace, Inc. (US), Bioventus (US), electroCore, Inc. (US), Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (US), and Neuronetics (US).

Medtronic (Ireland):

Medtronic maintains a strong position in the neuromodulation market through its diverse and integrated product portfolio, combining organic innovation with strategic mergers and acquisitions to foster growth. Its consistent R&D investments—USD 2.74 billion in 2022, USD 2.69 billion in 2023, and USD 2.73 billion in 2024—demonstrate a continuous commitment to advancing technology and sustaining market leadership. Regulatory successes, such as the 2022 FDA approval of Intellis rechargeable neurostimulators for chronic pain related to diabetic peripheral neuropathy, along with strategic acquisitions, have further solidified its position. Medtronic's global manufacturing footprint and strong clinician partnerships enable the delivery of tailored, cost-effective solutions with rapid adoption.

Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

Boston Scientific has built a strong position in the neuromodulation market with a diverse portfolio that includes advanced spinal cord stimulation (SCS) systems, such as WaveWriter Alpha, and deep brain stimulation (DBS) systems, supporting solutions for chronic pain and movement disorders. The company's continuous innovation, extensive clinical programs, and strategic acquisition of Axonics, a key player in sacral neuromodulation, have further enhanced its market presence. By emphasizing product diversification and clinical validation, including presenting long-term efficacy data for its SCS neuromodulation at the 2022 North American Neuromodulation Society (NANS) meeting, Boston Scientific aims to expand indications and promote adoption of its neuromodulation devices solutions.

Abbott (US)

Abbott holds a prominent position in the neuromodulation market, supported by strong brand recognition and an extensive sales and distribution network. Its leadership is bolstered by a diverse portfolio of advanced neuromodulation systems, including spinal cord and deep brain stimulation technologies, along with a balanced strategy of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions to promote growth and competitiveness. Abbott's strategic focus on innovation, global reach, and digital integration, combined with its strong presence across North America, Europe, and other regions through both direct and indirect channels, allows the company to offset regional demand fluctuations while maintaining a solid position in both developed and emerging markets.

