Neuromodulation Market Worth $11.0 Billion | MarketsandMarkets™.

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuromodulation Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $6.2 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $11.0 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The neuromodulation market is driven by the increasing incidences of neurological diseases such as Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease, the growing geriatric population and subsequent increase in the prevalence of neurological disease, government support for research on neurological disorders, and the availability of reimbursement of neuromodulation devices. Growth in emerging countries and the widening application scope of neuromodulation are anticipated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the neuromodulation market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=921

Browse in-depth TOC on "Neuromodulation Market"

195 - Tables

39 - Figures

210 - Pages

Neuromodulation Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $6.2 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $11.0 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Type, application, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Large population and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging countries Key Market Drivers Increasing focus on the development of advanced neuromodulation and neurostimulation technologies

Internal neuromodulation accounted for the largest share of the neuromodulation market, by type segment, in 2022.

The global neuromodulation market is segmented into internal neuromodulation and external neuromodulation based on type. In 2022, internal neuromodulation dominated the global neuromodulation market. The benefits of of internal neuromodulation procedures, such as reduced post-surgical complications, shorter hospitalization are the factors supporting growth in this market.

The spinal cord stimulation segment accounted for the largest share of the neuromodulation market, by internal neuromodulation type, in 2022.

On the basis of type, neuromodulation market is segmented into sacral nerve stimulation, spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and gastric electrical stimulation. The spinal cord stimulation accounts for largest in the neuromodulation market. The increasing spinal cord injuries and favorable reimbursement scenario can be a key driving factors of this market. This will result in, increasing demand for spinal cord stimulation devices during the treatment.

North America is the largest regional market for neuromodulation market.

The global neuromodulation market has been segmented into four major regions—North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. In 2022, North America dominated the global neuromodulation market. The large share of the North American market is primarily driven by the increasing adoption of neuromodulation devices among the medical professionals, increasing incidences of neurological disorders, increasing geriatric population and aging associated neurological diseases such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease and epilepsy.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=921

Neuromodulation Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

1. Rising prevalence of neurological disorders and nerve injuries

2. Increasing focus on development of advanced neuromodulation and neurostimulation technologies

3. Increasing collaborations among device manufacturers, healthcare providers, and research institutions to develop neuromodulation devices

4. Growing geriatric population and subsequent increase in prevalence of neurological disorders

5. Availability of reimbursements for neuromodulation devices

6. Government-led support for research on neurological disorders

Restraint:

1. High cost of neuromodulation procedures

2. Preference for drug therapies over neuromodulation products

3. Adverse effects and complications associated with neuromodulation devices

Opportunities:

1. Large population and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies

2. Widening application scope of neuromodulation

Challenge:

1. Stringent regulatory framework and time-consuming approval processes for neuromodulation and neurostimulation devices

2. Shortage of trained professionals

3. Product recalls

Trends:

1. Role of artificial intelligence (AI) in advancing neuromodulation

Key Market Players of Neuromodulation Industry:

The major players operating in neuromodulation market are Medtronic (Ireland), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), and LivaNova (UK).

The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the neuromodulation market:

By Company Type: Tier 1 - 28%, Tier 2 - 42%, and Tier 3 - 30%

By Designation: C-level - 30%, D-level - 34%, and Others - 36%

By Region: North America - 46%, Europe - 25%, Asia Pacific - 18%, and the Rest of the World – 11%

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=921

Neuromodulation Market - Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall neuromodulation market and the subsegments. This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Analysis of key drivers (the rising prevalence of neurological disorders, expanding applications of neuromodulation, and rising awareness of neurodegenerative disorders), opportunities (Widening application scope of neuromodulation, large population and increasing healthcare expenditure in emerging economies), and challenges (stringent regulatory frameworks and time-consuming approval processes, shortage of trained professionals, product recalls ) influencing the growth of the neuromodulation market.

Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the neuromodulation market.

Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the neuromodulation market across varied regions.

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the neuromodulation market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and product offerings of leading players like Medtronic ( Ireland ), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), Abbott Laboratories (US), LivaNova (UK), NeuroPace (US), among others in the neuromodulation market strategies.

Related Reports:

Nuclear Medicine Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Defibrillator Market - Global Forecasts to 2028

Nerve Repair & Regeneration Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Sinus Dilation Devices Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

Endoscopy Equipment Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™:

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insights: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/neurostimulation-devices-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/neurostimulation-devices.asp

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg