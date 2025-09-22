Neuraxpharm participates in ECTRIMS, reinforcing its commitment to multiple sclerosis

BARCELONA, Spain and DÜSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuraxpharm Group (Neuraxpharm), a leading European pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders, is participating in the 41st Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS 2025), taking place in Barcelona from 24 – 26 September.

Together with its strategic partner, the biopharmaceutical company TG Therapeutics, Neuraxpharm will host its own booth featuring exclusive Boothtalks by leading experts in multiple sclerosis (MS) to explore the current therapeutic landscape and share clinical insights. In addition, both companies will present data on patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RRMS) in a series of sessions aimed at healthcare professionals and researchers, offering valuable evidence from both clinical trials and real-world practice.

Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm, commented: "Our participation in ECTRIMS reflects the company's commitment to advancing care in multiple sclerosis and our aspiration to expand access to innovative therapies. Providing differentiated products to patients and healthcare professionals across Europe and other markets is a key pillar of Neuraxpharm's growth strategy and allows us to continue strengthening our position as a CNS specialist."

Commitment to Innovation

Neuraxpharm is headquartered and operates a manufacturing facility in Sant Joan Despí (Barcelona), where it develops and produces pharmaceutical products both for the Group and for other national and international companies. Its HealthTech R&D center serves as an international platform for excellence and innovation, with a clear focus on accelerating research and development. Currently, the company has more than 25 new products in its pipeline aimed at delivering innovative solutions in the CNS field, some of which are based on advanced technologies resulting from strategic alliances.

Neuraxpharm remains focused on innovation and investment in new solutions with the goal of improving the quality of life for people with CNS disorders. The company is committed to addressing unmet medical needs in neurology, psychiatry, and especially in multiple sclerosis.

In line with its growth strategy, Neuraxpharm has established a presence in more than 20 European countries and continues its international expansion with subsidiaries in Latin America (Mexico and Brazil), the Middle East, and, more recently, Australia. Through its direct network and partnerships with international allies, the company reaches 98% of the European CNS market and delivers its products to patients in over 50 countries.

Neuraxpharm employs more than 500 people in Spain, including staff at the production plant, the HealthTech R&D center, and corporate and commercial services. Globally, the Neuraxpharm Group has approximately 1,000 employees.

The joint presence of Neuraxpharm and TG Therapeutics at ECTRIMS reflects the commercialization agreement between the two companies for a multiple sclerosis treatment.

About the Neuraxpharm Group

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of the central nervous system (CNS), including both psychiatric and neurological disorders. It has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 40 years.

Neuraxpharm is constantly innovating, with new products and solutions to address unmet patient needs and is expanding its portfolio through its pipeline, partnerships and acquisitions.

The company has c.1,000 employees and develops and commercializes CNS products through a direct presence in more than 20 countries in Europe, two in Latin America, one in the Middle East, in Australia and globally via partners in more than 50 countries. Neuraxpharm is backed by funds advised by Permira.

Neuraxpharm manufactures many of its pharmaceutical products at Neuraxpharm Pharmaceuticals (formerly Laboratorios Lesvi) in Spain.

For more information, please visit https://www.neuraxpharm.com/

About ECTRIMS

The European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis (ECTRIMS) is the world's largest professional organisation dedicated to the understanding and treatment of multiple sclerosis. ECTRIMS's 41st Congress is the premier meeting place for researchers, clinicians and healthcare providers to collaborate on life-changing research and treatment options for people with MS and related diseases.