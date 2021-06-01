Neuraxpharm appoints commercial expert Dr. Maximilian von Wülfing as Chief Operating Officer

Europe's leading CNS specialty company underpins strategy by reinforcing commercial structure with new COO role

DÜSSELDORF, Germany and BARCELONA, Spain, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuraxpharm Group (Neuraxpharm), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the central nervous system (CNS), announces today that Dr. Maximilian von Wülfing has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO), with effect from June 1, 2021. With the newly created COO position and the appointment of Dr. von Wülfing, Neuraxpharm strengthens its commercial leadership, underpinning its strategic focus as a leader in CNS.

Neuraxpharm continues to pursue its European expansion strategy, having increased its foothold from a presence in two to 18 countries in just five years, and is planning further geographic steps in the future. Building on this momentum, the company is strengthening its senior leadership team to be strategically positioned for further growth. The creation of the new position in the Executive Committee team will ensure that all companies and commercial divisions within the Group are able to fully focus on their respective fields while continuing to share a common vision of the overall business.

Dr. Maximilian von Wülfing has over 15 years of international leadership experience in the pharmaceutical industry. He joins Neuraxpharm from Mylan, now Viatris, where he was General Manager for numerous countries in Europe, with his last position being General Manager for Viatris Germany. Previously, he was Head of Global Brand Marketing also at Mylan. He joined in 2015 from Abbott where he had worked as Commercial Director for EMEA West since 2012. Dr. von Wülfing started his career at Altana, being responsible for various positions, including after the company was acquired by Nycomed in 2006. In 2011, Nycomed became part of Takeda Pharmaceuticals, where Dr. von Wülfing was most recently Director Respiratory Franchise for DACH. He holds a PhD in Veterinary Physiology from the Freie Universität Berlin, Germany as well as various EMBA Certificates from the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland.

Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm, commented: "We are pleased to announce Dr. von Wülfing's appointment as our new Chief Operating Officer. He is a proven commercial expert and an experienced manager with a strong track record in the international pharmaceutical sector. Going forward, he will focus on the various markets where Neuraxpharm is present as the leading provider of CNS medicines, and bring his experience to respond to their on the ground needs, all while maintaining the global vision of our business."

Dr. Maximilian von Wülfing, newly appointed COO of Neuraxpharm, added: "I am delighted to join Neuraxpharm as COO at such an exciting time. Together with the dedicated team at Neuraxpharm, I look forward to positioning the business even better for the future. We will further strengthen the ongoing commercial operations across the Group, drive growth initiatives and continue to develop Neuraxpharm's successful product portfolio."

About the Group Neuraxpharm – the European CNS specialist

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS) with a direct presence in 18 countries. Backed by funds advised by Permira, Neuraxpharm has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 35 years.

With its focus on CNS, Neuraxpharm develops and commercializes value added medicines, standard generics, and Consumer Healthcare products, e.g., probiotics and other nutraceuticals, and is continuously striving to offer a wide range of effective, high quality and affordable CNS treatment options in Europe.

Present with its products in more than 50 countries, Neuraxpharm also manufactures pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in its own manufacturing sites, Lesvi and Inke, in Spain.

To learn more about Neuraxpharm, please visit: https://www.neuraxpharm.com/

SOURCE Neuraxpharm