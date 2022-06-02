Neuraxpharm appoints Alfredo Barón as Country Manager for Spain

Replacing Javier Mercadé, who has now been appointed Head of Growth Markets

BARCELONA, Spain and DUSSELDORF, Germany, June 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuraxpharm Group (Neuraxpharm), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the central nervous system (CNS), has appointed Alfredo Barón as the new Country Manager of Neuraxpharm Spain, replacing Javier Mercadé who has been appointed Head of Growth Markets for developing markets such as Portugal, Greece, Switzerland, Ireland and the Nordic countries.

As the new Country Manager of Neuraxpharm Spain, Barón will be responsible for continuing to expand the business in Spain and leading the launch of new, innovative product lines in the country.

Alfredo Barón has more than 20 years of experience in the pharmaceutical sector, both in Spain and internationally. Previously, Barón was at international pharmaceutical company Almirall, where he held numerous positions including, most recently, Executive Vice President of Global Commercial Operations and Chief Commercial Officer, as well as Director of Sales and Marketing Manager, Corporate Managing Director for South and Eastern Europe (2011-2014), Executive Vice President and Managing Director Europe (2014-2017). Barón has a Bachelor's Degree in Molecular Biology from the University of the Balearic Islands, and has received training in business management with an MBA from ESADE and a GMP from IESE.

Javier Mercadé will now hold the position of Head of Growth Markets at Neuraxpharm to lead the growth of the new markets in which the company is present, such as Portugal, Greece, Switzerland, Ireland and the Nordic countries, sharing his extensive knowledge and experience of more than 25 years in the pharmaceutical sector and after having led the growth of Neuraxpharm Spain since its very beginnings. Mercadé will continue to carry out his work as Executive Advisor for the CEO of Neuraxpharm.

Dr Jörg-Thomas Dierks, Chief Executive Officer of Neuraxpharm, stated: "We are extremely proud to announce the appointment of Alfredo Barón as the new Country Manager of Neuraxpharm Spain. We are convinced that, with his experience and his ability to nurture talent, he will contribute to the expansion of the business in Spain and will lead new challenges. I also want to thank Javier Mercadé for all the great work he has done over the years, and congratulate him on his new position. I am sure that he will do a great job contributing to the growth and consolidation of new markets."

Alfredo Barón, Country Manager of Neuraxpharm Spain, expressed: "I am excited and grateful for the trust that Neuraxpharm has placed in me and to be part of this team. It is an honour to continue the work that Javier Mercadé has done over the years, continuing to develop the business in Spain and successfully facing the new challenges that arise."

About the Group Neuraxpharm – the European CNS specialist

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS) with a direct presence in 19 countries. Backed by funds advised by Permira, Neuraxpharm has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 35 years.

With its focus on CNS, Neuraxpharm develops and commercializes established brands, value added medicines, generics, Consumer Healthcare products, medical cannabis and beyond-the-pill-solutions and is continuously striving to offer a wide range of effective, high quality and affordable CNS treatment options in Europe.

Present with its products in more than 50 countries, Neuraxpharm also manufactures pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in its own manufacturing sites, Lesvi and Inke, in Spain.

To learn more about Neuraxpharm, please visit: https://www.neuraxpharm.com

SOURCE Neuraxpharm