Neuraxpharm acquires market-leading value-added product for emergency treatment of epileptic children

- Acquisition of Buccolam®, well-established and market-leading brand in Europe, from Takeda

- Strengthening of position in several European countries and opportunity to expand footprint

DÜSSELDORF, Germany and BARCELONA, Spain, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Neuraxpharm Group (Neuraxpharm), a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the central nervous system (CNS), announces the acquisition of the prescription brand Buccolam® (oromucosal midazolam) from Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan. The agreement between Neuraxpharm and Takeda includes the global rights to Buccolam®. The transaction is expected to close by end of 2020, subject to customary legal and regulatory closing conditions.

The market-leading brand Buccolam® is the only buccal midazolam approved across Europe. This value-added product is indicated for the emergency treatment of epileptic children with prolonged acute convulsive seizures (PACS), the most common neurological emergency in children with an incidence of 18 to 23 cases per 100,000 per year. [1] Buccolam® is offered in pre-filled, ready-to-use non-invasive syringes for easy administration by caregivers, is manufactured entirely in Europe, and is currently commercialized in 18 countries in Europe and Israel. Buccolam® is standard of care in several EU countries and is mostly prescribed by pediatric neurologists, pediatricians with or without specialization, and neurologists.

Neuraxpharm, which specializes in pharmaceutical products for the central nervous system (CNS), has annual revenues in excess of €480 million and currently has a direct presence in 12 European countries. Neuraxpharm has direct access to over 80% of the European CNS drug market with its pharmaceutical products, comprising more than 130 different CNS active ingredients. The portfolio covers more mature niche products, as well as highly innovative differentiated forms, molecules and dosages that offer tangible benefits for patients, which are in many cases affected by chronic diseases. The development of the portfolio is fueled by internal and external development as well as acquisitions.

In parallel to the significant expansion into further key markets in Europe in the last four years, Neuraxpharm has put strong focus on the integration and consolidation of the individual country businesses. Capitalizing on the diversity and powerful collaboration across functions and countries, the company has successfully established a pan-European platform to commercialize CNS products and to better serve the European CNS community, especially during the mentally taxing lockdown caused by the pandemic. Neuraxpharm's growth has outpaced the market in most countries during the last quarters, underlining the resilience and potential of the company.

The agreement announced today is a significant transaction for Neuraxpharm and feeds into the European platform that has been built over the last years. Buccolam® fits perfectly within Neuraxpharm's portfolio, strengthening its position as the European CNS specialist in several European countries, and offers the opportunity to expand the commercial footprint, including into the Nordics and Ireland. Neuraxpharm has an extensive knowledge and solid relationships in the treatment of epilepsy.

Dr. Jörg-Thomas Dierks, CEO of Neuraxpharm, commented: "As a leading European pharmaceutical company specialized in CNS, we are excited to announce the acquisition of the global rights for an emergency epilepsy treatment for children from Takeda. Buccolam® offers a true value to the CNS community, is well-established across many countries in Europe, and has substantial further potential. With our proven capabilities to pragmatically leverage marketing expertise and synergies, and to enter new markets and countries, we are committing ourselves unwaveringly to identify and offer new solutions for unmet needs in CNS to the benefit of both the patients and their relatives."

References

[1] Chin, R.F, Neville, B.G., Peckham, C., Bedford, H., Wade, A., Scott R.C. Incidence, cause and short-term outcome of convulsive status epilepticus in childhood: Prospective population-based study. Lancet 2006

About Neuraxpharm – the European CNS specialist

Neuraxpharm is a leading European specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS) with a direct presence in Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Czech Republic, Poland, Austria, Switzerland, Slovakia, United Kingdom, Hungary and Portugal. Backed by funds advised by Apax Partners, Neuraxpharm has a unique understanding of the CNS market built over 35 years.

With its focus on CNS, Neuraxpharm develops and commercializes value added medicines, standard generics and Consumer Healthcare products, e.g. probiotics and other nutraceuticals, and is continuously striving to offer a wide range of effective, high quality and affordable CNS treatment options in Europe.

Present with its products in more than 50 countries, Neuraxpharm also manufactures pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients in its own manufacturing sites in Spain, Lesvi and Inke.

