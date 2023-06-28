Network Access Control Market to Reach $17.14 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global network access control market size is estimated to reach USD 17.14 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 27.2% from 2023 to 2030, according to the recent reports of Grand View Research, Inc. The growth can be attributed to the growing industry trends such as Bring Your Own Devices (BYOD) and remote and hybrid work cultures increasing the use of personal devices accessing private networks of organizations. Ensuring the safety and security of organizational networks is becoming highly important due to the above-underlined factors. Further, the rising use of technology devices in various industries such as IT & telecom, BFSI, Government, and healthcare makes these industries vulnerable to cyberattacks. These are the key factors expected to drive the demand for network access control during the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The services segment is expected to register a CAGR of 30.3% from 2023 to 2030. Network access control services can be termed as deployment, maintenance, subscription support and installations, presale and post-sale services, and others. The growing demand for network access control hardware and software solutions is expected to support the segment's growth.

The cloud segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 28.5% from 2023 to 2030. The cloud-based network access control solutions offer higher flexibility to organizations regarding features, pricing, and duration of purchased subscription plans. Thus, it offers cost-effectiveness and scalability to organizations.

The SMEs segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 27.8% from 2023 to 2030. The cybersecurity threat among small & medium enterprises is rising significantly due to the need for more infrastructure capabilities and awareness. The rising technology advancements in network access control offer SMEs cost-effective and flexible solutions for ensuring network safety within the organization.

The IT and Telecommunication segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.3% from 2023 to 2030. The demand for network access control in the IT and telecommunications sector is rising due to the availability of highly confidential data, constant exposure to large networks, and the rising use of IoT devices. The IT and telecommunications sector needs to follow a high level of regulatory and compliance policies to offer access to the private networks of organizations. These are the key factors driving the demand for network access control in the following segment.

The Asia Pacific segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.0% from 2023 to 2030. The key factors driving the demand for network access control demand in the Asia Pacific market are the rising application of connected devices, the large customer base, and the extensive use of unsecured platforms to access organizations' networks and devices in various end-use industries such as IT and telecommunication, BFSI, manufacturing, and others are the key factors expected to drive the regional market growth.

Read full market research report with ToC, "Network Access Control Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Enterprise Size, By Deployment, By Vertical, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Network Access Control Market Growth & Trends

The recent trends, such as hybrid and remote work cultures and BYOD to campus have been actively adopted by industries after the recent COVID-19 outbreak, leading to an exponential surge in the number of personal devices connecting to the private networks of organizations. These factors have increased the security risks among organizations and their resources. Thus, the demand for advanced network access control solutions is required to ensure visibility, security positioning, compliance capabilities, and access control to support the organization's network security infrastructure. All these factors are expected to fuel the growth of the network access control industry over the forecast period.

The rising use of advanced technology devices such as IoT and AI in industries such as BFSI, manufacturing, healthcare, and others is serving as an additional entry point for attackers to enter the private networks of organizations. Check-in kiosks, Security cameras, and organizational sensors are examples of these IoT devices. Further, these IoT devices may go into sleep mode or remain unmonitored for extended periods. Network access control helps reduce these risks by enabling defined profiling, access policies, and robust authentication approaches to ensure secure access across organizational networks and connected devices. These are the key factors expected to drive the network access control demand in the market during the forecast period.

Network Access Control Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2023 USD 3.19 billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 17.14 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 27.2% from 2023 to 2030 Base year for estimation 2022 Historical data 2018 - 2021 Forecast period 2023 - 2030

Network Access Control Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global network access control market based on type, deployment, enterprise size, vertical, and region:

Network Access Control Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Network Access Control Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

On-premise

Cloud

Network Access Control Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprises

Network Access Control Market - Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Retail & E-commerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government & Defense

Education

Others

Network Access Control Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& U.A.E



Saudi Arabia



South Africa

List of Key Players in the Network Access Control Market

Cisco

SAP Access Control

Sophos

Fortinet

Huawei

Extreme Networks

Check Point Software Technology

Microsoft Corporation

Hewlett Packard Enterprises (HPE)

Juniper Networks, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Broadcom, Inc.

ManageEngine

VMware

Forescout Technologies

Aruba ClearPass

