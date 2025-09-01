NETMARBLE'S SEVEN KNIGHTS RE:BIRTH SET FOR LAUNCH ON SEPTEMBER 18

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netmarble, a leading developer and publisher of high-quality games, announced today that its brand-new collectible RPG Seven Knights Re:BIRTH, a remake project of the beloved mobile game Seven Knights, will have its grand launch on September 18 (KST).

The launch date of Seven Knights Re:BIRTH was revealed through a newly released developer video, that can be viewed on the official YouTube channel. Featuring popular gaming content creators Braxophone and IWinToLose Gaming, fans can learn about the game's key content and features.

Seven Knights is Netmarble's flagship IP that has surpassed 100 million cumulative downloads and has received immense enthusiasm and support from fans around the world. The original title, launched in October 2015, received global acclaim for its dynamic visuals, strategic gameplay, and the joy of collecting and nurturing over 500 unique characters.

This new collectible RPG inherits key elements of the original mobile game - including its story, characters, combat systems, and core mechanics - while enhancing the overall user experience with modern gameplay features and the latest gaming trends. Seven Knights Re:BIRTH officially launched in Korea on May 15, 2025 and made a strong debut, reaching the number one spot on the App Store's "Top Free Games" chart (in Korea) within just seven hours. It also topped both Google Play and the App Store's "Top Revenue Games" charts in Korea within five days of release.

Pre-registration is now open across multiple platforms, including the official brand website, Google Play, the App Store, and the Netmarble Launcher. Players who pre-register will receive exclusive rewards, such as Legendary Heroes, Hero Summon Vouchers (x10), 2 million Gold, and Key Bundles (x10). In addition, pre-registering through Google Play or the App Store will grant users a Vanguard Set and a special package containing a 5 star pet 'Croa', a Skill Enhancement Stone, Golds, Topaz, and Superb Eggs.

For more information on Seven Knights Re:BIRTH, please visit the official website . Fans can also stay up to date by following the official social channels on Facebook and YouTube.

