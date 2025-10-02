NetDocuments Announces Agreement to Acquire eDOCS from OpenText

Acquisition underscores NetDocuments' singular focus on delivering the future of legal document management and AI-powered innovation

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NetDocuments, the cloud-native platform purpose-built for legal professionals, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire OpenText's legal document management solution (DMS), eDOCS. Subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in early 2026.

Under the agreement, NetDocuments will acquire the technical assets, intellectual property, and dedicated personnel associated with eDOCS. Following closing, eDOCS customers and partners will continue to be fully supported, while gaining a clear pathway toward integration with the NetDocuments intelligent, cloud-based legal DMS when they choose to adopt it.

"Our commitment has always been to help legal professionals do their best work," said Josh Baxter, CEO of NetDocuments. "Following the close of the transaction, eDOCS customers, employees, and partners will benefit from being part of a company that lives and breathes legal document management — and from the innovation and care that come from a singular focus on this domain. We are excited to extend our community, ensuring continuity today and transformative opportunities in the future."

To ensure a smooth transition, NetDocuments and OpenText will begin integration planning immediately, consistent with applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

Until the transaction closes, the OpenText eDOCS business and NetDocuments will continue to operate separately and business as usual. Customers, partners, and employees should expect no changes to existing commitments or operations during this period. Both companies remain focused on delivering the same high level of service and support while regulatory and closing processes are completed.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the anticipated timing of the transaction, expected benefits for customers, and future integration plans. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the possibility that the transaction may not close in the timeframe expected or at all, failure to obtain required regulatory approvals. We undertake no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

About NetDocuments

NetDocuments provides a cloud-native, AI-enabled legal document management platform purpose-built for law firms, corporate legal departments, and government entities. With deep expertise in legal workflows, security, document lifecycle, and integrations with ecosystems like Microsoft 365 and DocuSign, NetDocuments helps legal professionals focus on high-value work. More than 7,000 law firms, corporate legal teams, and public sector customers rely on NetDocuments globally. Learn more at netdocuments.com.

