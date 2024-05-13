Netcompany secures high-profile digital transformation contract with HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC)

Netcompany wins one of four new build contracts for HMRC. The European IT services company will focus on modernising core digital customer services for HMRC's Customer Services Group. The contract term is three years with options for two, one-year extensions. The estimated contract spend is £120–£135m over the course of the 5-year term.

LONDON, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcompany has won a significant new build contract for His Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC). It will provide digital transformation services to HMRC's Customer Services Group (CSG), including the Customer Compliance Group (CCG). Netcompany was selected following a competitive procurement process.

"We are proud and honoured to be selected to bring our expertise and knowledge to bear in helping enable HMRC's digitalisation journey," says André Rogaczewski, CEO, Netcompany. "Improving citizen experience through responsible digitalisation of public services is a core part of our DNA. Through this partnership, Netcompany looks forward to working with HMRC to help realise their digital transformation aspirations, resulting in both better customer services and value to the taxpayer."

The contract Netcompany has been awarded to deliver aims to simplify access and management of citizens' tax affairs, through one personalised digital account. The contract was won through the first phase of competitions run under Crown Commercial Service's (CCS) Digital and Legacy Application Services (DALAS) framework, Lot 2a – Large Scale Digital, Integration and Development Services.

About Netcompany

Founded in Denmark in 2000, Netcompany is a fast-growing, multinational company, working across 10 countries, with a team of more than 7,700 skilled professionals, who drive sustainable digitisation, consistently improving outcomes for our customers and citizens. Netcompany provides mission-critical IT solutions for societal and business needs, aiding our clients in their digital evolution towards a more efficient and sustainable future. Netcompany UK has extensive experience of working across the public sector, including NHS England, Ministry of Defence, Home Office, HMRC, Department for Education, Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs, as well as extensive private sector experience.

About Crown Commercial Service

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.

