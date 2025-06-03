LONDON, June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcompany is the first major IT provider in Europe to launch a pioneering AI solution that transforms how critical IT systems are modernised across the public and private sectors. What used to take years can now be completed in months. The solution has already shown promising results in Denmark and is expected to cut 30 percent of IT-costs.

Digitalisation at record speed: Netcompany sets a new standard with AI-powered IT tool for legacy transformation

Europe faces a major challenge in modernising thousands of outdated, mission-critical IT systems. Across public and private sectors, many of these legacy systems are so complex and technically obsolete that replacement efforts have traditionally been costly, time-consuming and fraught with risk.

Continuing to rely on these outdated systems will significantly hinder innovation, efficiency and security. Roughly 80% of IT budgets today are spent simply keeping these systems running - budgets that could instead fund better digital services, innovation and improved security.

With Feniks AI, Netcompany introduces a solution that accelerates the entire legacy transformation process - from analysis and requirements gathering to development and implementation - reducing timelines from years to months.

With AI at its core, the tool analyses and documents existing systems before generating the design and structure of a new solution. The process shortens what is typically a lengthy and complex transition from outdated systems to modern IT - enabling faster, more cost-effective transformation with no disruption to operations.

Feniks AI is estimated to reduce total delivery time by 30–60% in legacy transformation projects, with an expected cut in overall IT costs of 30%. It has already been used in three large-scale public sector transformations in Denmark, delivering promising results.

"Far too many European authorities and businesses are trapped in IT prisons - systems that are too expensive and too difficult to escape. With Feniks AI, we bring together cutting-edge technology and over 25 years of experience in delivering complex IT transformations. It is designed to help us break free from decades of digital debt - a crucial step if we are to remain competitive, innovative and capable of sustaining modern welfare societies across Europe," says André Rogaczewski, CEO and co-founder of Netcompany.

The first version has been tested on traditional mainframe systems, Java code and selected case management systems. Over time, the solution will expand to replace large-scale SaaS platforms and other complex IT landscapes.

With Feniks AI, Netcompany is setting a new standard for how to address one of Europe's greatest digital challenges - faster, smarter and with significantly lower risk.

Fact box – How Feniks AI works:

Feniks AI is built on Netcompany's unique methodology and platforms, developed through 25 years of experience delivering large-scale, business-critical projects across both the public and private sectors in Europe.

Learn

The tool analyses and documents the existing IT system – with an estimated time saving of 50–80%. Design

It automatically generates the design and specifications for the new IT system – with an estimated time saving of 40–70%. Build

The new system is developed on open platforms, using a modern, future-proof architecture – with an estimated time saving of 20–50%.

To protect our freedom, democracy and sovereignty, we need European solutions – built by European companies, accountable to European citizens. We believe in a digital future where Europe owns its foundation, protects its citizens and leads with integrity. It's time to stand united in the digital age. Stand Tall, Europe.

About Netcompany

Founded in 2000 in Copenhagen, Denmark, Netcompany provides essential IT solutions for both societal and business needs, aiding our private and public clients in their digital evolution towards a more efficient and sustainable future.

Our team of +8,000 skilled professionals drives sustainable innovation, consistently advancing and expanding our impact - one solution at a time.

By building flexible, scalable and secure digital solutions, we help Europe lead the way towards responsible digitalisation.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2702208/Netcompany.mp4