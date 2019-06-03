NET (Neuroendocrine Tumor) Treatment Market Size Worth $3.33 Billion By 2025 | CAGR 10.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global neuroendocrine tumor (NET) treatment market size is expected to reach USD 3.33 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is estimated to register a CGAR of 10.4% during the forecast period. Increasing pervasiveness of carcinoid tumors is expected to drive the market over the forecast period. Heavy investment in clinical trials by various pharmaceutical companies to develop novel products is another factor propelling the market development.

Key suggestions from the report:

Somatostatin analogs segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 60% in 2017 owing to its cost-effective and safe therapy procedure

The pancreas segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth in the neuroendocrine tumor treatment market over the forecast period

Clinics segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.9% over the estimated period due to increasing patient preference for clinics over other healthcare settings

North America held the largest share of the global neuroendocrine tumor treatment market in 2017 mainly due to favorable government insurance policies

Some of the key companies in the global market are Pfizer, Inc.; Novartis AG; Ipsen Pharma; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Major companies focus more on R&D to develop novel therapeutics for NETs.

For instance, Novartis AG has the highest number of clinical trials followed by Pfizer Inc. and Ipsen Pharma. Moreover, technological advancements in therapies to treat neuroendocrine tumors are anticipated to fuel the market growth over the coming years. Some of these include PET imaging with Ga labeled Somatostatin, targeted drug therapies, and tyrosine kinase therapies. For instance, Lutathera by Novartis AG received FDA approval for the first ever radionucleotide therapy.

Grand View Research has segmented the global neuroendocrine tumor treatment market on the basis of product, site, end use, and region:

NET Treatment Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Somatostatin Analogs (SSAs)



Targeted Therapy



Others

NET Treatment Site Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Lungs



Pancreas



Colon



Small Intestine



Others

NET Treatment End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Hospitals



Clinics



Others

NET Treatment Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



China





India



Latin America



Mexico





Brazil



Middle East & Africa

&

South Africa

