Neonode Touch Sensor Modules Selected for Contactless Retail Self-Checkout Kiosk Rollout in Japan

STOCKHOLM, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), is pleased to announce that Japan Aerospace Corporation, a Neonode value-added reseller, has been selected by a major Japanese retail chain to retrofit the chain's self-checkout kiosks with Neonode contactless touch technology.

This retrofit solution developed by Japan Aerospace Corporation, called Air Click, is mounted along the top of the self-checkout kiosk display to enable contactless interaction with the kiosk, without the need to modify existing equipment. The Air Click solution has as of April 16 started to be deployed in 32 stores throughout Japan and will continue to be rolled out at additional locations.

"Neonode's contactless touch technology is transitioning from customer validation to commercial deployment in multiple market segments, for instance self-checkout kiosks in retail, ordering terminals at quick service restaurants, and elevators, where our technology is simplifying and enhancing the customer experience and also making the interaction with the underlying device or system safer and more hygienic. Our vision is to transform the way people around the world interact with kiosks, elevators, and other multi-user machines in public environments through our contactless touch technology. This project with Japan Aerospace Corporation is one step towards realizing that vision," said Dr. Urban Forssell, CEO of Neonode.

