Appointment of Marec Gasiun as Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing at Neonode

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) today announced the appointment of Marec Gasiun as Executive Vice President of Sales & Marketing, effective January 1, 2026.

Mr. Gasiun has an extensive track record of extensive global commercial leadership across the automotive, technology, and telecommunications sectors. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Business Development at SeeReal Technologies, a holographic deep tech pioneer. Prior to that, Mr. Gasiun held the position of Vice President, Global Technology Partnerships, at Telia Company.

Before joining Telia, Mr. Gasiun served as Head of Business Development for Google's automotive software business, where he led commercial execution for the in-vehicle software platform.

"We are at a pivotal moment in the company's history. As legacy touch technologies continue to decline, our MultiSensing computer vision and AI technology is set to significantly advance in 2026," said Daniel Alexus, President & CEO of Neonode.

In December 2025, the company successfully converted a previously announced commercial vehicle design win into a production license agreement. This milestone means that MultiSensing driver monitoring is now being deployed in commercial vehicles on the road – marking a significant step from validation to real-world adoption.

With this achievement, the company is positioned to accelerate its automotive momentum through new design wins and strategic partnerships.

"The recruitment of Marec allows us to consolidate all commercial activities into a single, focused team," said Mr. Alexus. "This will sharpen execution, and with Marec's extensive experience in commercial leadership across technology, automotive, and high-growth environments, we now have the right setup to accelerate our growth journey."

