Neonode to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results on November 9, 2023

Neonode

01 Nov, 2023, 13:27 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, on Thursday November 9, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call Thursday November 9, 2023, at 10AM Eastern Time (ET)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, and Fredrik Nihlén, CFO. 

To join the conference call, please use the following link: 
https://www.redeye.se/events/947526/liveq-neonode-2 

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available on https://www.redeye.se.

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Director Marketing
Alana Gordon
E-mail: alana.gordon@neonode.com
Phone: +46 73 682 60 10

Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com
Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3864941/2392457.pdf

https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/third-quarter-2023-results---pr-banner,c3233273

Third Quarter 2023 Results - PR Banner

