Neonode to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 10, 2023
02 Aug, 2023, 14:31 BST
STOCKHOLM, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, on Thursday August 10, 2023.
The Company will host a conference call Thursday August 10, 2023, at 10AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT)/4PM Central European Summer Time (CEST) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, and Fredrik Nihlén, CFO.
To join the conference call, please use the following link: https://www.redeye.se/events/920647/live-qneonode.
For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available on https://www.redeye.se.
For more information, please contact:
Director Marketing
Alana Gordon
E-mail: alana.gordon@neonode.com
Phone: +46 73 682 60 10
Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com
Phone: +46 703 97 21 09
The following files are available for download:
|
|
https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/neonode-2q-invitation-to-earnings-call-august-2023,c3202761
|
Neonode 2Q Invitation to Earnings Call August 2023
SOURCE Neonode
