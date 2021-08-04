Neonode to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 11, 2021

News provided by

Neonode

04 Aug, 2021, 14:22 BST

Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call on August 11, 2021 at 10AM EDT/4PM CET

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the three and six months ending June 30, 2021, on Wednesday August 11, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call Wednesday August 11, 2021, at 10AM Eastern Daylight Time (EST)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, Fredrik Nihlén, CFO and David Brunton, Head of Investor Relations.

The dial-in numbers for the conference call are toll-free: (800) 895-3361 (U.S. domestic), +1 (785) 424-1062 (international) or 08 420 024 86 (Sweden). To access the call, all participants must use the following Conference ID: #5241997. Please make sure to call at least five minutes before the scheduled start time.

To register for the call, and listen online, please click: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3336435/283E8E66C4DC665F12CEF94F2C2B3FD9

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available for 14 days after the call's completion – 8/11/2021 (13:00PM EST) to 8/25/2021 (23:59PM EST). To access the recording, please use one of these dial-in numbers (800) 934-2123 (toll-free) or +1 (402) 220-1137 (DID).

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Investor Relations
David Brunton
E-mail: david.brunton@neonode.com
Phone: +1 925 768 0620 

Chief Financial Officer
Fredrik Nihlén
E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-to-report-second-quarter-2021-results-on-august-11--2021,c3392292

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3392292/1450739.pdf

Neonode to Report Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 11, 2021

SOURCE Neonode

Also from this source

Neonode Brings Contactless Touch to Smart Retail Kiosk Solution...

Neonode Touch Sensor Modules Selected for Contactless Kiosk...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics