Neonode to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Results on March 9, 2023

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON), announced today that it will release the financial results for the three months and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, on Thursday March 9, 2023.

The Company will host a conference call Thursday March 9, 2023, at 10AM Eastern Standard Time (EST)/4PM Central European Time (CET) featuring remarks by, and Q&A with, Urban Forssell, CEO, and Fredrik Nihlén, CFO.

To join the conference call, please use the following link: https://www.redeye.se/events/869583/live-q-neonode-2.

For interested individuals unable to join the live event, a digital recording for replay will be available on https://www.redeye.se.

For more information, please contact:

Director Marketing

Alana Gordon

E-mail: alana.gordon@neonode.com

Phone: +46 736 82 60 10

Chief Financial Officer

Fredrik Nihlén

E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com

Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17297/3724856/1880959.pdf Neonode to Report Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on March 9, 2023 https://news.cision.com/neonode/i/urban-forssell-ceo-neonode-blue,c3149726 Urban Forssell CEO Neonode Blue

SOURCE Neonode