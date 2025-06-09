STOCKHOLM, June 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) (the "Company" or "Neonode") reminds stockholders to vote their proxies in advance of the annual meeting, which will be held on Thursday, June 12, 2025, at 3:00 p.m. Central European Time (UTC+01:00) at Neonode's principal executive office located at Karlavägen 100, 115 26 Stockholm, Sweden.

The Neonode Board of Directors unanimously recommends that stockholders vote FOR all proposals.

Your vote matters. Whether you own a few shares or many, please vote as soon as possible to help ensure a quorum is reached. Without a quorum, the meeting cannot proceed.

This notice, the proxy statement, the proxy card, and Neonode's annual report on Form 10-K are available at https://www.astproxyportal.com/ast/22427/

Important Information

This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in connection with the proposals to be considered at the Annual Meeting. In connection with the proposals, the Company filed a definitive proxy statement on Schedule 14A with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on April 30, 2025. Shareholders are urged to read the definitive proxy statement and all other relevant documents filed with the SEC because they contain important information about the proposals. An electronic copy of the definitive proxy statement is available on the Company's website at www.neonode.com and on the Company's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov.

For more information, please contact:

CONTACT:

Chief Financial Officer

Fredrik Nihlén

E-mail: fredrik.nihlen@neonode.com

Phone: +46 703 97 21 09

President and Chief Executive Officer

Pierre Daniel Alexus

E-mail: daniel.alexus@neonode.com

Phone: +46 767 60 29 90

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/neonode/r/neonode-reminds-stockholders-to-vote-ahead-of-the-annual-meeting,c4160665

The following files are available for download: