Neonode Announces Appointment of New President and CEO

STOCKHOLM, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ: NEON) (the 'Company' or 'Neonode') today announced the appointment of Daniel Alexus as its new President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 31, 2025.

"Neonode is at a very important stage of its journey toward reshaping its business and becoming a profitable company focused on licensing proprietary technologies to leading suppliers and OEMs, and we are very pleased to welcome Daniel Alexus as the new President and CEO of the company. Daniel has a proven track record of outstanding business leadership and high technical skills – experience that will be crucial to Neonode's success moving forward," says Ulf Rosberg, Chairman of the Board.

"I am excited to be joining Neonode and inspired to collaborate with the team and the Board of Directors to drive the company's growth and development. I am particularly impressed by Neonode's technology platforms and engineering expertise, which I believe hold significant potential. My focus will be on accelerating commercial success and driving sustainable growth. Together with the team, I look forward to creating value for our customers, employees, and shareholders," says Daniel Alexus.

Mr. Alexus, aged 40, has since 2018 served as Executive, Global Head of Innovation and Founder of Ericsson ONE, an innovation accelerator within Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ("Ericsson"). Daniel Alexus also brings experience from several other senior roles at Ericsson, where he started in 2010. Mr. Alexus has a Master of Science in Engineering & Management from KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm, Sweden.

