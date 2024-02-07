NEOM announces Xaynor, an exclusive private members club

NEOM, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of NEOM has announced Xaynor, a beachfront private members club, nestled among the rocky landscapes along the pristine coastline of the Gulf of Aqaba. Xaynor is the latest addition to the evolving regional development in northwest Saudi Arabia.

Xaynor's secluded seafront location offers a discreet destination where club members can unwind on the Gulf of Aqaba's beautiful unspoiled coastline. With its striking architectural design and thoughtfully curated interior, Xaynor elevates comfort and sophistication, creating an environment primed for leisure, relaxation, entertainment, and conversation.

Arriving in Xaynor, guests will be greeted by its breathtaking canopy entrance, blending with the natural landscape and providing a captivating pathway down to the beach. This distinct architectural style effortlessly integrates concealed retreats and expansive open spaces. Guests can choose to indulge in private seclusion or mingle with other members.

Capturing the essence of coastal luxury, Xaynor will provide a selection of the best that contemporary luxury has to offer, including private pools, beachside lounges, gourmet dining, a signature entertainment venue, and a world-class spa and wellness center.

Complementing these offerings, Xaynor boasts boutique shopping and leisure options, accompanied by members-only experiences personalized in collaboration with internationally renowned brand partners in fashion, art and lifestyle.

Positioned as the epitome of ultra-chic beach resort luxury, Xaynor is dedicated to crafting unforgettable moments that redefine exclusivity in a natural setting. Sensitively merging indoor and outdoor spaces, it will stand as an icon of delicate elegance along the Gulf of Aqaba's shores.

Aligned with NEOM's commitment to conservation and innovation, Xaynor complements its coastal location. This new development follows recent announcements of Leyja, Epicon, Siranna, Utamo, Norlana, Aquellum, and Zardun, which are part of NEOM's sustainable tourism destinations in the flagship region.

About NEOM

NEOM is an accelerator of human progress and a vision of what a New Future might look like. It is a region in northwest Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea being built from the ground up as a living laboratory – a place where entrepreneurship will chart the course for this New Future. It will be a destination and a home for people who dream big and want to be part of building a new model for exceptional livability, creating thriving businesses and reinventing environmental conservation.

NEOM will include hyperconnected, cognitive cities, ports and enterprise zones, research centers, sports and entertainment venues and tourist destinations. As a hub for innovation, entrepreneurs, business leaders and companies will come to research, incubate and commercialize new technologies and enterprises in groundbreaking ways. Residents of NEOM will embody an international ethos and embrace a culture of exploration, risk-taking and diversity.

For further information email media@neom.com or visit www.neom.com and www.neom.com/en-us/newsroom.

This material is distributed by Teneo Strategy LLC on behalf of NEOM Company. Additional information is available at the Department of Justice, Washington, DC.

